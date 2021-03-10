Best High Potency and Strong CBD Oils

We are truly living in an extraordinary time in the cannabis movement. Just a few years ago, CBD tinctures were only available to the lucky few who lived in states that had legalized recreational marijuana. Now deciding what brand and variety of high potency CBD oil you want to show up in your mailbox is your biggest challenge.

Taking high concentration CBD oil is growing in popularity. In this article, we are going to review some of the best companies available online.

Pros and Cons of High Potency CBD Oils

The most potent CBD is appealing to seasoned users because of the convenience. When you buy a high potency, CBD tincture the user has the freedom to control the dose. If you feel the need to take a hefty dose, maybe after a stressful day, a potent product gives you the ability to do so without cashing your bottle.

Other users who don’t take high doses still prefer a high mg CBD oil because it will last them an extended period. CBD needs to be taken consistently, it’s tough to do so when you are always running out.

The disadvantage to buying high potency CBD oil the price. There is a much high up-front cost to buying a tincture that is higher in MGs than CBD edibles or low potency oils. However, the user will most likely save money if they are taking a reasonable dose.

The Strongest CBD Oil Reviews

There are so many great companies selling CBD oil online. Whether you are looking for high concentration CBD oil, there is a great company that you can trust available online.

Lazarus Naturals

If you are looking for one of the most trusted CBD brands in the business and great prices on high potency 100mg CBD capsules, look no further than Lazarus Naturals. Their prices are some of the most reasonable online and they have an incredible reputation. They source their hemp from their farms and give their products at a 60% discount to veterans and low-income households.

NuLeaf Naturals

For CBD users interested in other cannabinoids besides CBD whether it’s in a potent full-spectrum product of an isolate oil, NuLeaf Naturals is one of the biggest proponents of the entourage effect online. Their high potency CBD tincture is packed with CBD, CBC, and CBG.

Hemp Bombs

Consumers looking for the highest dose possible in a 30ml bottle will love Hemp Bombs. They offer 5000 mg bottles of the most potent CBD oil online. Hemp Bombs has been around forever, they are one of the most visible brands on the market. If you are looking to take CBD another way, they offer a wide variety of administration methods.

Bluebird Botanicals

Many CBD companies shy away from using hemp seed oil. You would think that pairing a hemp extract with hemp seed oil would be a no-brainer. Blue Bird Botanicals steps outside the norm and delivers high-quality full-spectrum oil with hemp oil as the carrier.

All their products go through rigorous testing and their lab tests are readily available on their website.

Our Picks for High Potency and Strong CBD Oils

We are huge fans of all these great brands. Fortunately, we live in a time where CBD oil is accessible.

If you had to pick out of these great companies our choice would have to be Lazarus Naturals. Their pricing, pledge to donate money to charity, and help give less fortunate access to CBD is hard to beat. Their good deeds are also back with quality products.