A SCOTS teen has been told he may never walk again after a suspected kidney infection turned out to be leukemia.

Aidan Hogg, 15, was last week prescribed antibiotics by his doctor who believed his lower back pain was caused by a kidney infection.

But three days later, the youngster from Prestonpans, East Lothian woke up in the middle of the night to discover he had lost feeling in both of his legs.

Aidan was rushed to The Royal Sick Children in Edinburgh where he and his family were dealt the devastating blow that he had leukemia.

The cancer formed two masses on Aidan’s spinal cord causing damage to his nerves – resulting in Aidan sadly losing all feeling in his legs.

Rangers football fan Aidan will now face six months of grueling chemotherapy sessions after being told he may never walk again.

On Monday, friend of the family, Trudie Murphy from Tranent, East Lothian, set up a GoFundMe page to help support any financial burden the family may face.

Trudie said: “From speaking with [his mother] Emma, she has been told by the doctors at Edinburgh Sick Children’s Hospital that the leukemia has formed two masses on Aidan’s spinal cord and this has caused damage to the nerves resulting in Aidan sadly losing all feeling in his legs.

“The medical team have said that an operation to try and remove these masses would be too risky so Aidan will instead face six months of chemo and radiotherapy too with an initial six week stay in hospital with his mum and dad taking it in turns to stay with their son.

“It has also been relayed to the family that Aidan may sadly never walk again.

The money raised will be used for whatever will help and support the family through this horrendous time and if it can lighten the load for them just a bit, then that’s all we can hope for.

“Aidan, each and every person who has heard your story is rooting for you lad.”

Since being set up on Monday, the fundraiser has raised over £3,000 out of the £5,000 target.

The page has had over 1,300 shares and attracted comments of support from well-wishers.

Kavelle Knox said: “You’ve got this Aidan, fight like a kid.”

Gail Michalakis said: “Thinking of your family during these coming weeks and sending positive vibes to your boy.”

Lana Shillinglaw added: “You’ve got this Aidan, thinking of you all.”

Aidan started chemotherapy last week and he has also been attending radiotherapy sessions at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

Speaking today Aidan’s mum, Emma Davidson, said: “Two weeks ago Aidan complained of back pain and we thought he had pulled a muscle then we thought he was constipated.

“Then he had a problem doing a pee so we took him to the doctor on Monday 1st of March and they thought he had a kidney infection.

“But in the early hours of last Thursday he woke me up to say his legs were like jelly.

“My husband Craig, his step dad, took him to A&E at the Sick Kids and by 12pm on the Thursday after blood tests and an MRI they confirmed he has leukemia, which had attached to his spinal cord in two places.

“By Thursday night he had lost the use of his legs and they have told us he may not ever walk again.

“He’s being incredibly brave.

“He’s been on chemo since Thursday night and he was getting radiotherapy at the Edinburgh Cancer Centre at the Western General Hospital too so he was going down there via ambulance for a few days.

Aidan celebrated Rangers winning the league title on Sunday in his hospital room with his mum.

Emma added: “He is a huge fan and his favorite player is Morelos.

“I spent the day with him on Sunday and we took some photos as we hung his Rangers scarf out the window.

“It’s been devastating for us as a family.

“As a mother I’m heartbroken and wish I could swap places with him.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.