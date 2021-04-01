HORRIFIC images show the wreckage left to a car after a motorist lost control on the A1 and was just inches away from being impaled by wooden fencing.

The lucky driver managed to escape the crash despite two large pieces of fencing ending up right through his window – just inches from his face.

According to police, the driver admitted to being tired when he left the A1 motorway near Scotch Corner near Richmond, North Yorkshire in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Despite being injured, he managed to make his way from his BMW to wait for an ambulance.

Horrific images shared by North Yorkshire police show the devastating wreckage left by the side of the road.

The front of the Z3 is completely obliterated with debris from the car hanging loose.

Another image shows how the fence down the side of the motorway has ended up going through the car, only narrowing avoiding the driver’s head.

According to police the man was lucky to escape unharmed.

In a Facebook post about the incident, police said: “We regularly go to collisions where we say people were lucky to walk away or even get out alive.

“Never more so than the early hours of this morning on the A1 Motorway near Scotch Corner when this BMW Z3 left the carriageway before colliding with a fence and coming to rest behind the crash barrier.

“The driver was injured but managed to get himself out of the car and to the ambulance. He admitted being a little tired whilst driving prior to the collision.

“This is exactly where the fence rails ended up……. wow, just wow.”

Facebook users could not believe the luck of the driver after seeing pictures of the horrific crash.

Fiona Olivier said: “My god. He really is lucky to be alive.”

Georgina Stockdale posted: “Someone or something is looking out for that person.

“That’s divine intervention to survive that.”

And Annie Suter commented: “OMG. How on earth did he walk away from that?

“His guardian angel was certainly looking after him, what an incredibly lucky bloke.”