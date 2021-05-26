Aberdeen based digital marketing firm moves offices after huge growth

A digital marketing firm based in Aberdeen has announced plans to move to a new office after experiencing a six-figure increase in profits in the last year.

Razor Digital Media will make the move to a bigger office at Citibase due to the workforce doubling as a result of increased demands.

The company provide a full spectrum of marketing solutions such as digital marketing and PR services and their new base will provide a platform to help them grow further.

Ian MacIntosh, managing director of Razor Digital Media said: “Having the flexibility to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak has attributed to the continued success of the business. However, it has been important to plan our return to office working, whenever restrictions allow this to resume.

“Citibase Aberdeen provides a high-quality office suite that will play a vital role in helping us achieve our growth objectives, which include delivering tailored solutions to maximise the benefits for our growing client base.”

The company have secured contracts throughout Scotland and internationally – with clients from Thailand and UAE across many different sectors including recruitment, oil and gas, tourism and retail.

Razor Digital Media offer services to help their clients to secure more businesses through their range of digital marketing solutions.