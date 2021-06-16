Public invited to comment on ambitious eco-therapy wellness park plans

A JOINT venture company are inviting the public to view and actively participate by providing feedback on its’ exciting proposals to develop an environmentally sensitive Wellness Park.

Located at the site of the former Barony colliery, near Aunchinleck in East Ayrshire, The Barony Eco-Therapy Wellness Park will occupy 108.8 acres should it be consented.

The joint venture, which has a core ethos to create ecologically sustainable and ethical developments, completed the purchase of the site as The Barony NP (UK) Limited, from Hargreaves Land in July 2020 and has engaged consultants to develop the masterplan to create a restful place for all to enjoy.

Spa, exercise, craft activities and amenities including a mining heritage museum, as well as overnight accommodation in a parkland environment for guests to be close to the natural world.

Natural woodland at the location will be sensitively recrafted to enable visitors to develop mental and physical strengths and personal resilience, as well as being a restfulness centre for sufferers of life-changing illnesses and conditions.

Education and training opportunities, especially for vulnerable adults, will be a priority and the project will create significant local employment and also prioritise support for local businesses and jobs in the supply chain.

Barony NP (UK) Limited will support The Barony A-Frame Trust in the rehabilitation of the ‘Memorial Garden’ dedicated to those miners who tragically lost their lives in the coal mine from 1908-1969.

The rehabilitation and enhancement of the Garden will be a place of tribute and remembrance for the local community and a permanent reminder of the area’s mining heritage.

A proportion of the profits will be reinvested back into community wellbeing projects and support NHS student training.

With the proximity of the new Barony Campus, students and visitors will also be able to appreciate the natural environment and advances in carbon zero plus renewable energy technologies.

Should things go according to plan it is anticipated that, planning permission permitting, construction could start on site in quarter three 2022 with it completing at the end of 2024.

Irene Bisset, Chair of National Pride commented: “We are incredibly excited to be inviting the public to have a first view of our development proposals for The Barony Eco-Therapy and Wellness Park.

“Visitors to The Barony will experience a safe, restful and enlivening environment in which to relax, rejuvenate and be healthy in mind and body, developing their mental and physical strength and personal resilience.

“Our pledge is to create a fantastic wellness destination which will also provide significant community benefits to the area through the rejuvenation of a much loved local amenity, and we look forward to inviting the local community to share our proposals for the project, both at this digital consultation event and as our scheme progresses.”