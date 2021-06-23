A 51-YEAR-old teacher from Hamilton, is set to embark on a 350 mile hike this week from Airdrie to John O’Groats, in a bid to raise funds for local charities.

David Cluckie will be raising money for St Francis’ Care Home and St Andrew’s Hospice.

The hike is estimated to take around 25 days to complete and David plans to carry his tent and equipment for the journey, at times hiking with family and friends supporting as they join him along the route.

David said: “I’ve always been an active outdoor person thanks to my dad.

“I’ve volunteered in outdoor centres around Scotland and always enjoy my times out of doors.

“I was keen to take on a big challenge and following a tough year, I thought now was the perfect time to embrace this and raise money for two charities close to my heart; St Francis’ Care Home in Govan and St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie”.

St Francis’ Care Home in Govan have been looking after David’s mum, Mary, for four years now and have endured a challenging year managing the complexities of the Covid-19 pandemic.

David added: “I’ve supported the hospice as MC at major events in Strathclyde Park since 2001 including runs, races, walks and even Santa Dashes.

“My favourite event has always been the schools 6km, as a teacher it always makes me feel so proud to see over 2000 young people and their teachers out supporting the hospice on a Sunday morning.

“I’ve also fund raised over the years by walking up Ben Nevis either as part of adult groups or even better with S6 pupils from all over Lanarkshire.”

Bruce Mackenzie, Community Fundraiser at St Andrew’s Hospice, said: “Our supporters are always surprising us with the different types of fundraisers they take on and this one absolutely stunned us all.

“When the fundraising team got word of David’s challenge we thought it was an extremely ambitious walking challenge, we genuinely could not believe what David is taking on.

“David has been a huge supporter of St Andrew’s Hospice for many years. It’s also a lovely touch that he will be setting off from the Hospice.

“We all want to wish him well on his adventure and I think we can organise a couple of our famous scones for the journey.

“Thank you David, you are a Hospice Hero, take plenty of pictures and we will keep our supporters updated. Good luck!”