A NEW study has revealed that Edinburgh is the most pet-friendly city in the UK for those who want to take their furry friend to brunch.

The study, which was conducted by The Bottle Club uncovered which cities in the UK are best for Brits to take their pets to venues and Edinburgh took the top spot.

According to the figures, there are 495 brunch locations across Edinburgh and 5.5 per cent of them are pet friendly, equating to 27 pet-friendly venues to choose from.

Second on the list was Brighton, with 5.4 per cent of the city’s 204 brunch venues being pet friendly.

Glasgow is not as pet friendly as the capital as only 2 per cent of the city’s brunch locations are pet friendly.

With lockdown restrictions easing across the nation, any Brits are eager to get out and take every opportunity to finally catch up with friends and family.

But, during lockdown, 3 million Brits have been reported to have gotten pets and many cannot leave them home alone.

This has led to a mass amount of pet owners looking for venues that are pet friendly, and Edinburgh seems to be the top place for pet-owners to enjoy a brunch with their furry friends.