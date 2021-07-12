CALA partners with West Lothian Housing Partnership on new affordable homes

WORK is underway to build 14 affordable homes in a prime location within Linlithgow which are being built by CALA Homes (East) on behalf of West Lothian Housing Partnership (WLHP), part of Wheatley Group.

The mix of cottage flats and three-bedroom terraced homes will form part of the popular Queenswood development – with each home benefiting from access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure and built with the latest materials to reduce energy usage.

Featuring both social rent and mid-market rent tenures, the homes are designed to be consistent with the high build quality of the Queenswood development. The delivery of the homes will provide a timely boost to supply as demand for homes continues to surge in Linlithgow.

The homes will be constructed by CALA, for WLHP, with the first tenants due to move into their new homes in winter 2022.

Alasdair Hughes, Land Manager for CALA Homes (East), said: “Our Queenswood development is a perfect example of a modern new build project, delivering popular private family homes, alongside well-built and carefully designed affordable homes.

“Starting work on behalf of WLHP is a milestone for the site – and will soon see families make these properties their home.”

Recent data revealed that almost 8000 new applications for social housing have been received by West Lothian Council in the last three years.

David Fletcher, Wheatley Group Director of Development said: “I’m delighted to see work starting on these new homes which will help meet the high demand for affordable homes in Linlithgow.

“These 14 homes are part of over 200 affordable homes we’re building in the next two years across the region. We’re proud to be working with our partners, including West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government, to build homes and communities people can be proud to live in across West Lothian.”

CALA launched Queenswood, which is on the eastern edge of the famed town, in October 2020 with two five-bedroom showhomes. It is the developer’s first site to achieve A-rating EPC energy ratings for all private homes.

Queenswood is also ideal for city commuters with Edinburgh and Glasgow a short distance away via the M9 motorway, or by train from Linlithgow station which is in easy walking distance of the site. The nearby Union Canal and Linlithgow loch are ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, joggers and cyclists.

For more information, visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/west-lothian/queenswood/ or call 01968 458 517.