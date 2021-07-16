How to find a strategy to play casino games

The idea of visiting the casino and the thrill of playing any of the exciting casino games is something that has been a dream for many, many people. This dream has even been picked up by several Hollywood Studios and it is very likely that everyone has at least seen one famous “Casino Scene” in a big blockbuster Hollywood movie.

Be it the poker scene from the famous James Bond movie Casino Royale from 2006, the unforgotten card counting scene from the 2009 hit comedy movie Hangover or the movie 21. The latter also deals with the topic of card counting, albeit in a more detailed manner as the entire movie revolves around that topic.

People simply love the idea of playing a high stakes poker game or the fun times that are associated with playing in a casino online. But while there is some luck involved when playing casino games, you can also improve your play through skill and smarts as well. A lot of casino games will offer you an advantage if you’re good at math for example. Being able to count cards and being able to figure out risk vs. reward ratios on the fly will make you a much better player and increases your chances to win games considerably.

In the following article, we want to show you different strategies for different types of casino games to help you become a better player and hopefully allowing you to have a better time.

Card Counting

The so-called card counting strategy is extremely popular among Blackjack players. The way it works basically involves calculating the chances for certain cards to appear or not. By taking into account the cards that are already in play and then cross-checking this with the cards that can still be played going forward the player can figure out whether or not it is worth it to bet high or low.

There are different strategies when it comes to card counting such as Hi-Lo, Hi-Opt I, Hi-Opt II, KO, Omega, Red 7, Halves and Zen Count. Explaining all of these strategies in detail would go beyond the scope of this article, but you can look up these strategies and find the one best suited to your needs.

An important factor when it comes to these strategies is knowing the number of decks that are in play. Not knowing the exact amount of decks and thus cards in play makes any strategy more or less useless, so you should figure out how many decks are played first.

Back Counting

Based on the card counting strategy the idea behind back counting is to just stand behind the blackjack table and waiting for the best opportunity to enter a play, as in, whenever the chances are in your favour. At that point, players will keep on playing until they lose their advantage, at which point they tend to back out again.

The back counting strategy works best for shoe games with 2, 4, 6, or 8 decks in play. This is important to remember because as we mentioned before you can only calculate your chances properly if the right amount of decks is in play. If the amount of decks does not correspond to your strategy, then even the best strategy will be rather useless.

Poker

One of the best ways to consistently win money in Casinos is playing Poker. More than any other Casino game Poker really requires a lot of skill to play on a high level. Not only does it involve a lot of math knowledge but as a good Poker player, you also need to learn how to read other players, how to bet properly and when to bet.

Of course, there’s still some luck involved, as is true for any other casino game. However, player skill definitely plays a huge role and there’s even a good amount of Poker streamers out there that will show you the difference between a normal player and a professional player. If you want to play a game you can affect through your own skill, we’d suggest you try out Poker online. There’s a lot of online Casinos that will offer Poker in their repertoire and it’s usually cheap to get into and try it out on your own.