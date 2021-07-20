NHS Lothian continue Covid jab programme at football stadiums

THE summer of football campaign launched by NHS Lothian will continue to boost the COVID jag programme.

The campaign will see a further two pop-up clinics in Lothian, one at Livingston FC’s Tony Macaroni Arena prior to their game against Raith Rovers on July 21.

The second will be at Hibernian’s Easter Road stadium ahead of their match with FC Santa Coloma on July 22.

Derek White, club secretary at Livingston FC said, “We are delighted to welcome NHS Lothian’s vaccination team to the stadium ahead of our game against Raith Rovers. The COVID vaccine is so important and we urge not just our own supporters, but the wider community to pop along to the drop-in clinic for either their first or second dose of the vaccine.”

Those over-18 are urged to attend the pop-up clinics to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine.

The second dose for the Pfizer vaccinations are not available at the pop-up clinics due to the way the jab needs to be stored and handled.

Pat Wynne, director of community nursing, NHS Lothian, said: “We have already had two very successful pop-up clinics taking place ahead of football fixtures, which welcomed both football fans and members of the community alike.

“I am delighted that we are able to offer these additional pop-up clinics at Livingston and Hibernian football clubs and look forward to welcoming as many people as possible as they receive their life-saving jab.

“Whether you going to the football match or taking a quick break from work, we are making it as easy as possible to come forward for vaccination.

“While these units are being put in place to primarily target football fans, they are also community resources, and I would encourage anyone in the local areas to come and visit the clinics and get their vaccine.”

For more information on all of NHS Lothian’s Covid vaccination clinics, go here.