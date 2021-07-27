Edinburgh based dog accessories firm sees a surge during the pandemic

AN Edinburgh based luxury dog accessories start-up business experienced fast growth during the pandemic.

The family-owned business, Stocky and Dee was created in 2019 by husband and wife Chris and Mari Robb is seeing rapid sale increases as pet-ownership has surged during the pandemic.

The business, which was founded from home has thrived during the lockdowns due to an increase in demand from both existing and new dog owners.

Stocky and Dee moved into a dedicated studio in Leith at the beginning of the year but has since moved to another part of Edinburgh as it has expanded.

Four full-time members of staff are employed, including a textile designer and a textile intern.

The firm has sold over 6,500 products, popular products include customisable collars, harnesses, leads and doggy bow-ties.

Mairi Robb, Stocky & Dee co-founder, said: “As a textile graduate and dog lover, Stocky & Dee has given me the chance to use my skills and passions to build a successful family business. We started to grow before the pandemic hit, but demand has surged beyond our expectations as a result of the growth in dog ownership over the past 18 months. There was clearly a gap in the market for high-quality, bespoke dog accessories and we have helped to fill that space.

“Our dogs are an extension of our families, and we want to reflect their unique personalities through our products. We’ve seen a rise in owners wanting to invest in fashionable options for their pets, and we didn’t feel there was anyone out there offering bespoke, handcrafted accessories for their four-legged friends.”

Stocky and Dee emphasises sustainability, all products are handmade and sold online.