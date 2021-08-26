New inclusive Ratho United club boosted by CALA sponsorship

A NEWLY founded football club that is bringing the joy of the sport to a part of Edinburgh has been boosted with sponsorship of a popular age group by CALA Homes (East).

Ratho United – which emerged in early 2020 to give local children an opportunity to train and play with their friends – was founded on an ethos of inclusivity, welcoming around 100 children from throughout the local area, with mixed boys and girls teams.

The CALA Homes logo will adorn the strip of its 2014 teams, which consists of six and seven-year-old boys and girls, training once a week and playing friendly matches, ahead of their first tournament in August.

Mikey Stewart, volunteer coach and committee member, said: “Given how young the club is, having CALA’s backing is a major boost.

“We have a great mix of youngsters, from the new homes here as well as the old – with some members joining from further afield because of the welcoming nature of our club.

“We’re reliant on the support of sponsors – the big next step for us is a more permanent home – as we’re currently moving between various locations.”

Craig Lynes, Managing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “While we sold our last home in Ratho two years ago, we recognise that our homes have left a big impression on the village.

“It’s really important to us that we get behind groups like Ratho United as their contribution to the community is invaluable. Their ethos of inclusivity is something that we’re delighted to support.”

CALA has played an important role in Ratho’s recent development, selling the final homes at its Craigpark development in 2019.

Prior to this it completed two further developments, The Moorings and The Glebe, while it even created a canal basin with berths for 14 barges, handed over to Scottish Canals.

Ratho United is a community football club for boys and girls aged between five and 10, with a clear vision to promote and develop health in fitness in children.

It also promotes sportsmanship, fair play, respect and self-discipline as well as the wider community spirit and development of friendships.

For more information on Ratho United, please visit: https://www.rathounited.club/