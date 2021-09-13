Phenomenon of digital transformation: reasons and impact on business

The years 2020-2021 have become a turning point for the cloud technology market and digital transformation in companies. Due to the mass transition to remote work and the growing demand for remote services, the load on the IT infrastructure of companies has increased significantly.

Aleks Yenin , Principal consultant of Polontech, shares best practices and tips of digital transformation in companies, and why it’s simpler to use Cloud.

What’s the main idea of digital transformation?

Digital transformation starts with people and the value we bring to their daily operations. The easiest way to manage and monitor all daily operations and business processes is to build special infrastructure based on ITSM / ITIL integrations , as ITSM brings IT services strategy under business goals for faster ROI.

Jira is the software that can be used as a full system for managing work in any team and in any case starting from basic task management to full process of agile software development. But one of the most important advantages of Jira is that it can be migrated to the Atlassian Cloud.

Why? Because it’s available instantly and easily scaled: businesses get access to unlimited storage, new server capacities and applications by subscription via the Internet.

How to choose between Cloud and Data Center?

Cloud is a modern version of hosting that uses the power of several servers at once to distribute the load and increase the uptime of sites. Thanks to this, it is a reliable hosting option, where you can change the server parameters and pay only for the resources that you use. Cloud hosting is characterized by a high level of reliability, the ability to change server parameters and cost-effectiveness.

There is also a Data Center, which is characterized by increased data reliability. Data Center is essentially several servers that are combined into one cluster. This way, you can reduce the possibility of malfunctions and restore data in the event of an accident.

If we compare Jira Cloud with Data center and a regular Server licensing, the cloud wins due to a quick start and the ability to quickly scale as the team grows. But if you need higher safety and possibility to recover data, then it’s optimal to choose the Data Center license.

Comparing Atlassian Cloud and Data Center: how to understand what exactly you need?

Reasons for Atlassian Cloud migration

Flexible and easy to use

Many IT solutions are implemented very simply. For example, two-factor authentication and unified communications from the cloud are done, as they say, in two clicks. Thus, only a couple of people can manage the IT infrastructure of a company with 100-300 employees.

IT infrastructure modernization and cost optimization

Often, companies that use physical servers forget about the need to modernize their IT infrastructure. After a couple of years, the physical equipment becomes obsolete and the manufacturer’s technical support ends for it.

The costs of updating equipment and extending support, as a rule, are comparable to the costs of purchasing the entire software and hardware complex, as they say, from scratch. It is obvious that for a company whose main business is not related to IT, it is both expensive and difficult to upgrade.

Such companies prefer to hand over IT to a cloud provider for support. From this moment on, the care of updating the physical equipment, installing patches for functionality and security, and so on becomes the concern of the cloud provider.

Are there any challenges when migrating to Cloud?

In many companies, the introduction of cloud technologies and the migration of applications to the cloud have slowed down or stopped. Some organizations are stuck at the level of experiments and do not understand where to move in the field of cloud technologies. Others fail to create a clear economic justification for larger use of the cloud.

Cloud Migration Service relieves you from server administration, offer more flexible payment schemes, and automate updates of your Atlassian products

How to choose the right Cloud?

If you have decided to switch to the cloud and digital transformation in general, there is now a large selection of cloud providers and project management software on the market. When it comes to migrating to the cloud, our Polontech experts follow this plan:

We help you choose between Atlassian Cloud, AWS, Azure, Yandex and Google Cloud platforms for creating a public or private cloud.

Analyze the volume and structure of data for migration, remove unnecessary ones, thereby simplifying migration.

Check the versions of Atlassian server products – if they are not supported by the cloud infrastructure, we update them.

Create a backup copy, run a test migration, install plugins and applications that are not automatically transferred to the cloud, and conduct user testing.

Install Atlassian products in the cloud, redirect users and check the data integrity.

What’s the result?

You get Atlassian products in the cloud – without problems, risks, in accordance with security requirements and budget. Without transferring most of the workload to the cloud, it is impossible to realize maximum business value, including achieving increased efficiency, flexibility and customer focus.