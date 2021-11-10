A FIRM that supports 550 businesses with its state-of-the-art recruitment software platform has been named one of the top tech companies in Scotland.

The 2021 Northern Tech Awards Top 100 recognises the fastest growing technology companies in the North of England, Scotland and Ireland.

Firefish Software is one of only five Scottish tech businesses to make it onto the shortlist of the 100 biggest tech success stories of the year.

This is Firefish’s fifth consecutive year making the list.

Firefish’s four fellow nominees from north of the border were digital services business MRM Global, Fintech company The ID Co, and software firms TVSquared and Odro.

Firefish founder and CEO, Wendy McDougall, said: “Despite the turbulent times we’ve been living in, through a pandemic and recession, the Firefish team has shown incredible resilience.

“To make it into the top tier of these industry awards for five years running shows the strength of our business and the important role we play in the tech ecosystem.”

She added: “As the jobs market continues to run hot, with employers having to be ever more creative in recruiting staff, it’s essential that job vacancies attract the right candidates and that those candidates are well managed through the process.

The placements were announced last night at the awards ceremony in Leeds.

This is the eighth consecutive year that advisory and investment firm GP Bullhound has run the awards to spotlight the tech ecosystem across Scotland, Ireland and the North of England.

According to the organisers, the listings recognise innovative companies on the frontline of success.

To qualify for entry to the Top 100, firms must have at least three years of revenue growth with a minimum revenue level of £500,000 in 2018.

Firefish Software is used in 26 countries around the world.

The firm publishes a monthly Job Flow Index including current statistics on job adverts posted, qualified applications per advert, jobs created and speculative CVs sent.