PLANNERS have given the green light to turn part of an old Glasgow school into social housing.

A 0.7-acre site, former annex of Bellahouston Academy in the south west of the city, once housed a now derelict gymnasium and swimming pool.

The development of 36 affordable flats will be carried out by AS Homes (Scotland), working in partnership with Home Group.

Home Group will assume ownership and management of the development upon completion, which is programmed for Winter 2023.

The sale was overseen by Graeme Todd of chartered surveyors DM Hall, who acted on behalf of the site’s owner, Rasul Group.

Todd said: “The Bellahouston Academy site has been transformed by our client, Rasul Group from a dilapidated former high school into a thriving business centre.

“The former annex, bounded by Paisley Road West, Clifford Street and North Gower Street, lies within an area with much to commend it, including proximity to a variety of retail facilities and good transport links via the M8 motorway network.”

Paul Kelly, Managing Director of AS Homes (Scotland) said: “We are delighted to be acting in a development partnership arrangement with Home Group to provide further, and much needed, social housing.”