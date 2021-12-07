RESEARCHERS have identified three key factors influencing Covid-19 vaccine uptake for ethnic minority groups in the UK.

The collaborative study was led by staff from Aberdeen University, working in conjunction with University College London and community groups across the country.

Vaccine uptake is consistently lower among some ethnic minority groups, when compared to the general population.

The Collaboration for Change: Promoting Vaccine Uptake project strove to investigate the reasons behind this, with a view to forming strategies to increase uptake.

Three key factors were pinpointed as influencing the decision not to get the vaccine by individuals from ethnic minority groups; these were identified as:

Lack of trust in organisations and individuals who advise on, or promote vaccine uptake.

Lack of culturally and linguistically appropriate information.

Inconvenient locations and timings of vaccine appointments.

Professor Shaun Treweek, leader of the study and chair in health services research at Aberdeen University, said: “Management of Covid-19 relies on a high level of vaccine uptake.

“Knowing why uptake is lower amongst some ethnic minority groups will make it easier to develop approaches that provide reassurance and enable more people to accept the offer of a vaccine.

“Redressing this imbalance will help both the individual and society as a whole.”

Community groups involved in the study spanned several major cities, including London, Manchester, Leicester and Glasgow.

Other participating groups were drawn from Rotherham and Suffolk.

Professor Treweek added: “Any approach to increasing uptake in ethnic minority groups needs to consider the factors and strategies we list.

“Moreover, it is essential that organisations promoting vaccine uptake work with ethnic minority communities and organisations to tailor strategies appropriately.”

This piece of research received funding through the Economic and Social Research Council, as part of UK Research and Innovation’s rapid response to the pandemic.