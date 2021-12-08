Paid-for Facebook advert deemed “irresponsible” over gambling concerns

A Facebook advert for a gambling service has been found to be “irresponsible” by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA).

The paid-for ad for Dribble Media Ltd’s app Midnite eSports raised complaints from users who believe that the ad encouraged gambling behaviour.

The ASA have ruled that the ad, seen on 18 September 2021, which read “Top tier eSports for UK games … Crazy odds Huge Wins Blitz payouts” portrayed an addiction to gambling in a positive light and therefore encouraged gambling behaviours.

The ad was found to have breached CAP Code rules for responsible advertising and for gambling.

The CAP Code requires that marketing communications must not portray, condone or encourage gambling behaviour that was socially irresponsible and could therefore lead to financial, social or emotional harm.

The ASA considered that references in the ad such as “hooked on CS:GO bets” and “making

the craaaaaziest [sic] calls” were presented recklessly and could therefore encourage

betting behaviours in ways that could be financially, socially or emotionally harmful.

Dribble Media Ltd responded to the ASA stating that the ad was created by a third-party and did not comply with their policies for social media ads.

They said that the ad had been removed and they will no longer work with the third party.

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) said: “We acknowledged that the ad was created bya third-party company, and that Dribble Media had told us that the ad was not in keeping

with their policies.

“However, Dribble Media were responsible for their advertising.

“Because we considered that the ad condoned and encouraged betting in ways that could

be financially, socially or emotionally harmful, by associating it with problem gambling, we

concluded that the ad was irresponsible.”

The ASA have told Dribble Media Ltd not to portray, condone or encourage gambling

behaviour that are socially irresponsible or could lead to financial, social or emotional harm

to recipients.