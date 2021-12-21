The Larder, a charity providing training for young people in employability, health, wellbeing and life skills, has become Edinburgh Airport’s corporate charity of the year.

The charity provides direct work experience within its cafes and was one of 50 charities to apply to become the airport’s charity partner for 2022.

The charity was voted for by staff at the airport.

Angela Moohan, CEO at The Larder, said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to have been chosen and are so thankful for all of the staff at Edinburgh Airport who voted for us to be their charity of the year.”

The criteria for the 2022 vote changed to align with the airport’s Greater Good sustainability strategy.

The new criteria meant potential partner organisations had to support one or more of the strategies ‘key pillars.’

The ‘key pillars’ include:

zero carbon – charities working to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Enhancing Scotland – charities playing part in managing environmental impacts.

Scotland’s best business – charities supporting people into employment.

trusted neighbour – charities carrying out essential and vital work in local communities.

Director of communications and sustainability at Edinburgh airport, Gordon Robertson, said: “We know the pandemic has created many issues for many people and industries, but it has been some of the most vulnerable people in our communities that have been hit the hardest.

“The charities that have continued to serve and support their local areas deserve enormous praise and gratitude.”

He added: “I know our people at Edinburgh Airport are looking forward to our work together – a feast of opportunities awaits.”