Scots distillery unveils low environmental impact building plans

The Ardgowan distillery has unveiled building plans for their new visitor centre with construction planned for next year.

The design uses low environmental impact materials to help create an energy efficient distillery that the company has pledged will be carbon negative.

Using composite cladding, timber and steel materials to reduce environmental impact, the new ‘Nordic long hall’ design will include a ‘sky platform’ with views of the Clyde.

The new plans for the site on the Ardgowan Estate, near Inverkip, Inverclyde, supersede a previous design which secured planning consent in 2019.

The distillery has submitted their revised design to Inverclyde Council with a response anticipated early next year. Depending on planning the company aims for the distillery to be operational in 2023.

In June construction was confirmed to be going ahead following an investment of £8.4m by Roland Grain.

Roland Grain said: “Designed by Austrian architects Spitzbart and Partners this modern Nordic long hall is pointing skyward, symbolising the rise from the ashes of the former Ardgowan distillery, which burned down in the Greenock Blitz in 1941.”

Adding: “I hope it will stand out as a ‘cathedral to whisky’ and put this corner of Inverclyde firmly on the tourist map.”