ISLE of Harris Distillery, a purpose-built distillery in the Outer Hebrides, is toasting international success following a positive year of growth in the United States.

The firm saw sales more than double compared to the previous year, after the distillery first entered the US market in Spring 2021.

It was recognised by the Scottish Council for Development and Industry for its outstanding contribution to the economy of the Highlands and Islands region in September 2023.

Guests at the annual Burns Bash will be treated to an Isle of Harris gin and tonic to celebrate the distillery’s success

The Hebridean distillery’s Isle of Harris gin has increased reach by partnering with outlets in 26 US states, where notable customers include The Carlyle Hotel and Noksu in New York.

In October the distillery launched its inaugural release of its single malt Scotch whisky, The Hearach, with an event in Pine & Polk, New York City.

The Hearach is now available to purchase in 15 states, from Arizona to California, Texas and Washington.

Working in partnership with importer and distributor MISA Imports, Isle of Harris Distillery’s growth in the US market looks set to continue over the coming year.

Plans include expansion across more states, new products, and participation in high profile events such as New York Tartan Week.

Topping off the celebrations, the distillery team will also be serving its award-winning gin to the stars on Thursday 25 January at Ross King’s Burns Bash in LA.

This follows the success of last year’s event, which saw celebrities including Michael Douglas express their love for Isle of Harris Gin.

Hosted in support of the charity BAFTA, the annual Burns Bash is hosted by Ross King, Daniel Bee and Charley King.

Taking place at Fairmont Miramar Bungalow, Santa Monica, guests will be treated to an Isle of Harris gin and tonic with a Burns twist (garnished with grapefruit and lavender).

Afterwards, an Isle of Harris martini will be served. Iona Cairns, International Brand Development Manager at Isle of Harris Distillers, will be present.

Commenting on the international growth, Iona said: “It has been incredible to be able to bring the taste of the Isle of Harris to so many people across the US.

“Since we entered the market less than three years ago, we have been blown away by the incredible response to Isle of Harris Gin and more recently The Hearach.

“Taking part in events such as the Burns Bash allow us to bring that taste of Scotland to even more people.

“I’m looking forward to another year building our brand in the US, in partnership with MISA Imports.

“From sponsoring the NYC Mod at NYC Tartan Week, to bringing new products to market and further increasing sales across the country.”

Conceived by American-English founder Anderson Bakewell, who has enjoyed a 50-year relationship with Harris, the distillery opened in 2015.

It aimed to act as a symbol of optimism for the Harris community and to create sustainable jobs for local people and support the wider island economy for generations.

Starting production with a team of just 10 locals, today the distillery family numbers some 48 full-time staff.

The team works together to bring the taste of the Isle of Harris to gin and whisky enthusiasts across the world.