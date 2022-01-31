A RECENT study has revealed that Spain produces the best football managers in the world.

The study, ran by betting specialists Sports Pub, has revealed which countries produce the best football managers by analysing data from the top ten club leagues.

A points-based system was used to score nationalities of managers with a higher weighting for managers who have won the league outside their home country.

Spain ranked on top with a total of ten European tournament wins alongside eight league outside of their home country.

Six Spanish managers have won a league title or European trophy since 2010.

The Spanish managers are led by Pep Guardiola who has won eight league titles in three different countries in the last 12 seasons.

Luis Enrique’s success with Barcelona, Unai Emery’s league title with PSG and multiple Europa League victories, all contribute to Spain’s position at the top of the list.

Italy took second place boasting the highest number of managers to win a league title outside their home country.

The Premier League alone seeing Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini, Claudio Ranieri and Antonio Conte all top the table since 2010.

Italian managers have a combined total of 20 league wins in the past decade, 11 in Serie A and nine outside of Italy, however, the country’s performance on the European stage is less impressive.

Portugal closes out the top three for the countries producing the most successful managers in the world.

Portuguese managers have secured a total of 22 league, European or Club World Cup trophies in the past ten years.

José Mourinho has contributed six of those titles, while the likes of Andre Villas-Boas, Leonardo Jardim and Jorge Jesus have also enjoyed success.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Sports Pub said: “It is very interesting to see how each nation stacks up when it comes to the strength and depth of management talent.

“To see which countries have produced the most successful managers of this past decade is a fascinating exercise and will no doubt lead to plenty of debate among fans.”