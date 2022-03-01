Director swoop as firm moves into corporate property services

Talented young lawyer in booming sector attracted by “exciting” role

A FAST-growing legal brand has attracted one of Scotland’s top lawyers for lender services, into the newly created role of Head of Corporate Property Services.

Fallon Spencer, 31, joins Esson & Aberdein from her role as partner and head of specialised lending at a rival firm. She will now lead expansion of the brand, focusing on providing specialist conveyancing support to lenders, estate agents, builders, property investors and IFAs.

An immediate priority will be to build up a team with expertise across a range of services including developer finance, equity release – as well as offering a dedicated all-encompassing service for larger landlords.

She will also become a key part of Esson & Aberdein’s Lender Services division, headed up by Joe Bowie – who worked alongside founder Rob Aberdein when the pair helped Aberdein Considine to dominate the lender services niche.

Fallon said: “It was going to take an exciting and special proposition for me to consider moving. Esson & Aberdein is an exciting and disruptive business focusing on providing legal services which complement modern day life.

“It’s exciting to be involved from the embryonic stages of an ambitious and unashamedly modern firm.

“Corporate property services is ripe for a new player to come in to offer an improved service which combines technical excellence with technologically and commercially-focused lawyers. It is currently very fragmented with many smaller and less tech-savvy firms offering an often mediocre level of service.”

Fallon’s appointment sees Esson & Aberdein continue to widen its offering nationally and through the introduction of the first of a number of planned corporate legal services. It is also part of a careful strategy which will see Esson & Aberdein assume elements of business previously conducted by its sister company, Alston Law in Glasgow.

Fallon, from Newton Mearns, will cover work across Scotland from Esson & Aberdein’s new Glasgow office and made the move to drive change in the sector and be a part of the growth of a disruptive, tech-focused brand.

Rob Aberdein, Managing Director and Founder of Esson & Aberdein’s parent-company, Moray Group, said: “Fallon is exactly the type of lawyer we’ve been bidding to attract from day one and I’m delighted to have her starting with us.

“She is a great communicator and deals with clients on a very human and personal level, while always delivering outstanding results and service.

“She opens the door to a lot of opportunities too. For instance, we will be well placed to capitalise on the growth and acceptance of equity release, tying in complementary services with our family law division.

“Likewise with strengths throughout the property sector, as well as our recently launched Moray Financial business, offering mortgages and protections, we can be a one stop shop for clients.”

Fallon joins from McVey Murricane, making her the latest senior hire by Esson & Aberdein, which was initially founded by Rob, alongside Joni Esson, another of the north east’s top property lawyers. Since launch it has offered property buying and selling, lettings, private client and family law services.

Part of the professional service umbrella firm, Moray Group, Esson & Aberdein will remain headquartered in Aberdeen, however will expand its presence to a national level.

Moray Group was launched in 2020, with an aim is to develop or acquire legal or other professional services practices with scope for growth.

Moray Group has a financial target of achieving a turnover of £10m by the end of this year. On the legal side its focus is on estate agency, conveyancing, debt recovery, dispute resolution and litigation, wills and executries, powers of attorney, family law and accessible corporate law for SMEs.

Businesses in the group include upmarket legal and estate agency specialist Simpson & Marwick, Glasgow-based Alston Law and the recently-launched Moray Financial.

