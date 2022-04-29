An Inside Look into Eric Schmidt’s Impressive Track Record in Life Insurance

Professional success is more than the number of zeros in your bank account. For many, it’s also about personal freedom and the number of lives you can impact positively. Finding a career that can accomplish this can be incredibly rewarding, especially if you can have control over your schedule and income and work in a supportive environment that enhances your growth. One industry where you can achieve this is life insurance, as Eric Schmidt proves. As the founder of Schmidt Insurance Services, a successful, reputable agency, Eric’s impressive journey has impacted hundreds of lives.

Eric began his professional journey in the automotive sales industry in 1995. About twelve years later, he was introduced to the life insurance business and was immediately intrigued. He knew he could succeed in this field, so he pivoted his career to make it a reality. After the 2008 real estate crash, Eric went back to the automotive car business but soon realized he was unfulfilled. By this point, Eric was working 70-90 hours a week at the car dealership and raising three children. Despite working as hard as he was, Eric knew there was a cap on his income because he couldn’t control many variables in his industry. That’s when he switched back to the life insurance industry for good.

Eric started his insurance career as an agent, working at a high level. His genuine passion for helping people is his strongest asset, which, combined with his ability to network and develop meaningful partnerships, made him a powerhouse in the industry. In 2019, Eric single-handedly helped 479 families with life insurance. He broke his personal record in 2020 by helping 607 families meet their life insurance needs. From there, his career continued to grow, and he created one of the most reputable insurance businesses in his state. Today Schmidt Insurance Services works with hundreds of agents across the country, mentored by Eric to do what he couldn’t achieve alone.

Schmidt Insurance Services partners with Integrity Marketing Group LLC, the country’s largest distributor of life, health, and wealth products, in service delivery. In its announcement of the partnership, Integrity reported that “Partnering with Integrity will make it possible for Schmidt Insurance Services to build on an already solid foundation by gaining access to best-in-class technology, business resources, and operational support.” The partnership has also helped Schmidt Insurance Service expand its reach and help even more families.

Coming from a background in the auto sales industry, which he describes as “very transactional,” Eric appreciates the unique opportunity he and his team have to help people in ways that matter. Working with families during their hardest moments is a privilege he doesn’t take lightly. As a result, Eric is always looking for more agents to join his team and expand Family First Life North East’s mission. A hard worker himself, Eric has specific qualities he looks for in a prospective team member to assess suitability.

A genuine servant’s heart is the first thing you need to join Eric’s team. You must remember that life insurance is more about the families you will be helping, and income is solely a byproduct of that. Second, you must be self-motivated and driven. The company will mentor and give you all the tools and resources you need to succeed, but you have to be trainable and accountable if you desire to thrive within a short time. With an unparalleled support system backing you, Eric says the choice to succeed or not lies in your own hands and hopes more agents will choose success.