Speak French in 3 Months: Top 2022 Guide

French is the second most learned foreign language, after English, and considered easy to learn. Three months to learn any language may seem like a reach, but it is possible. In this article, we will explore two highly approved methods you can use to learn French in a short space of time: self-studying and learning with a teacher. It is crucial to determine the method that works for you, be it one or a combination of both, in order to reach the level of fluency that meets your goals. English Tutors are an excellent resource for improving your French skills, finding skillful online French tutors who will lead you step by step.

Photo by Miguel Alcântara on Unsplash

With self-studying, students are in charge of their own learning – there is no classroom or direct supervision. The key element to studying on your own is ensuring that you remain consistent with your studies. Thanks to the Internet, students can access a vast amount of resources that can be used to study foreign languages such as French.These resources include:

Textbooks

? Easy French Step-by-step by Myrna Bell Rochester (Beginner)

This textbook focuses on building your foundation in grammar, vocabulary and introduces you to more than 300 verbs.

? Contacts: Langue et culture françaises by Jean-Paul Valette & Rebecca Valette (Beginner)

This textbook, which comes with supplemental audio, boasts great visuals, important cultural references, and a useful French-English dictionary at the back.

? En bonne forme by Simone Renaud & Dominique van Hooff (Intermediate)

If grammar is what you need help with, and you’re ready to add more advanced vocabulary (including French slang) into your French, then this book is for you.

? Advanced French by Monique L’Huillier (Advanced)

This textbook was made for English speakers. It displays a lot of French examples from texts and will give you a detailed answer to all your grammar questions.

Free YouTube Channels

? Learn French and Have Fun: This is one of the largest French language learning channels on Youtube, with over 250,000 subscribers and thousands of videos.

? In Real Life? (IRL?): IRL? follows the life of an introverted student as he becomes immersed in unpredictable situations.

Free Podcasts

Popular French podcasts include:

? Learn French by Podcast: This website is a podcast series providing real-world conversations in French.

? Talk in French Podcast: A podcast for French learners that focuses on culture topics.

? French Tutorial MP3s: A fantastic resource that lists downloadable audio files of important phrases for beginner learners

The Advantages

Self-studying has, more recently, been accepted as a suitable learning method. It allows students to focus on areas that they are most interested in. The unlimited availability of resources at your disposal, not restricted to a set curriculum, gives you the freedom to learn French in both formal and informal contexts.

The Disadvantages

But if you are not following a proven curriculum, it could make learning French harder for you. A teacher/tutor can easily assist with some of these problems and help you develop a more structured approach.

Learning With A Teacher

Here are some available resources:

AmazingTalker

AmazingTalker is an online platform that offers one-on-one professional online language teachers and tutors. You can book and attend classes according to your schedule. Tutors are free to create their own teaching material and you are matched with tutors that best suit your needs.

iTalki

You can find amazing native French-speaking teachers and tutors. The prices range between $10-$15. Many teachers also offer free trial lessons, as they get to choose their own rates and teaching curriculum.

Lingoda

Lingoda is a world-renowned online service for language learning classes taught via zoom. Instructors guide you through speaking, reading, and other interactive language-learning experiences. Lingoda caters only to adults and prices range between $10-$20 per class.

The Advantages and Disadvantages

Teachers, tutors and classmates are the best way to learn a foreign language. Connecting with French speakers on these learning platforms provides you with constant exposure to French. Teachers have experience, that you as a self-studying student won’t have, of working with other language learners.

However, unlike self-study learning, this method of learning is a lot more costly. There is no guarantee that the quality of the teaching material provided by teachers or tutors will be of a high standard.

Tips For French Learners

Do not worry about pronouncing correctly or getting the accent right. Just start speaking the language out loud, starting with spoken French instead of written French. Join online learning platforms that encourage students to speak in different languages. Be consistent with your studies, create a real study routine for yourself. Keep a French vocabulary and phrases notebook for yourself. Create visual flashcards around you that you use every day.

Five Common French Phrases

Bonjour! (Good morning, hello)

Bienvenue. (Welcome.)

Pardon, excusez-moi. (Pardon, excuse me.)

Je ne parle pas français. (I do not speak French.)

Merci/Merci beaucoup. (Thank you/Thank you very much)

With the right motivation, you will feel empowered to keep learning until you have reached the level of fluency that you desire. There are so many wonderful platforms at your grasp it is very possible to get there. In addition to French tutors, AmazingTalker also provides high-quality Japanese Tutors, English tutors, and much more!