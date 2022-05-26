Scots consultancy announces six appointments to support growth

A SCOTS consultancy has announced six key appointments in an effort to support its business growth.

Perceptive Communicators has announced its first director responsible for strategy and insight, alongside a new deputy managing director, finance manager and others.

Lesley Ferguson has been appointed as deputy managing director, having previously joined the Glasgow-based company in 2008 and progressing through several roles.

She will be deputising for Julie Moulsdale as managing director, as well as leading several client accounts.

Some of Perceptive Communicators’ newest recruits include (L-R) Leanne Shaw, Michelle Burns, John McLauchlan, Amy Groden and Stuart Young.

Lesley is joined by Michelle Burns who moves into her new role of director of strategy and insight.

Stuart Young has joined as account director, having previously been with 3×1 Group, whilst Amy Groden is the new PR account manager, joining Perceptive from the McConnell Group.

John McLauchlan joins as administration manager and Leanne Shaw has been appointed as finance manager.

Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “Despite the pandemic our clients have stuck with us, have given us new work and recommended us to their contacts.

“[This has resulted] in strong growth for us in our specialist sectors of science, technology and the built environment.

“We have strengthened our structure with these appointments.

“Lesley and Michelle are both very talented and long standing members of the team, so we are pleased to support their development and the growth of the business with their appointments.

“We have always had a real focus on results, so these new roles will ensure we maximise our client outcomes and provide insightful strategic input that supports this approach.

“We are really pleased to welcome talented individuals like Stuart, Amy, Leanne and John to their new roles to support current and future growth.”