A SHOCKING video shows Wetherspoon pub-goers standing on tables and chairs after spotting a rat scurrying around their feet.

Sean Maguire was enjoying drinks with his friends in the Bishop Vesey Wetherspoon pub in Birmingham earlier this month when a rat started causing havoc.

The 23-year-old trainee teacher filmed several punters standing on chairs and tables in hysterics after noticing the rodent running around.

In the clip, Sean can be heard shouting: “Guys, there is a rat in the Bishop.”

In disbelief another shocked customer says: “Mate.”

The pub then erupts into chaos as men and women point and try to find out where the rat is hiding.

Sean is shown going to ” investigate” as he edges over a nearby table in the busy pub.

Within seconds he manages to find the rotund looking animal and shouts: “Ah, oh my god. Oh my god”.

At this point the rat is scared off by the group and immediately scurries away out of sight.

People stood on tables terrified of the mouse. (C). Sean Maguire

Sean shared the video on TikTok where it has attracted over 130,000 views.

Social media users were left shocked by the disgusting sighting.

One said: “I would have ran away.”

Another wrote: “I’d be gone.”

A third added: “How are people still there?”

While one person commented: “Somehow this is the most British thing I’ve ever seen.”

Speaking today, Sean, from Birmingham, said: “It was about 11 o’clock at night, I was sitting round a table with my friends when everyone started jumping on top of the tables and screaming.

“The rat then ran under our table so we did the same, I started recording and got it on camera.

People pointed to where the rat was. (C). Sean Maguire

“Then not long after that the bar staff asked everyone to leave.

“They [Wetherspoon staff] were kind of just scrambling – I don’t think they really knew what to do.

“They just told everyone to leave.

“I was laughing to be honest, I thought it was hilarious.

The rat was caught on camera but scurried away quickly after. (C). Sean Maguire

“If there’s any pub you’re gonna find a rat in it will be a Wetherspoons.”

This is not the first time a rat has caused havoc in a Wetherspoon pub.

In July 2017 a pub-goer filmed a rat at the James Watt, in Greenock, Inverclyde, running across a seat before jumping and disappearing under a table.