AN EASYJET customer believes he was served the “worst airline food” after paying £5 for a baguette that arrived with just a scatter of soggy veg inside.

The shocked passenger, known as Alex, was flying from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to London Gatwick last week when he was given the disappointing dish.

The 38-year-old paid £7 for a meal deal and decided to order a bottle of water and Roasted Vegetable and Houmous Baguette after being drawn in by the menu’s images.

The sandwich filling left Alex wanting. (C). Political X

Images of the snack showed a seeded baguette, filled with dozens of pieces of courgette and red peppers.

The vegetables lay on a thick layering of houmous and have been spread across the entire baguette.

However, the Londoner couldn’t believe his eyes when the stewardess served him up his meal, which was sparse from any filling whatsoever.

Alex captured a video showing him opening up the baguette to just a small cluster of veg.

Around seven cubes of vegetables have collected at one side of the seeded roll.

Alex also claims that he was not given the bottle of water in the meal deal he was ordered as it was too close to landing time.

The advertisement did not compare well to what was served. (C). EasyJet

He shared the video on social media last week, writing: “Is this the worst airline food and advertising you’ve ever seen?

“I then sent the sandwich back, and got me a new one.

“Is this any better?

“A crew member then told me, ‘You know, the food and the picture are not the same.’

“We were given three minutes to eat before landing, and never got our water.”

A social media user commented: “That is a war crime.”

Speaking today, Alex said: “I was in disbelief at first.

When the sandwich was closed none of the filling could be seen. (C). Political X

“It is the sort of stuff you hear about with airline food.

“I spoke to the crew and asked for another sandwich.

“The flight attendant told me ‘not to be surprised’ and that pictures rarely reflect reality.

“They gave me another and it was pretty much as bad.”

According to easyJet’s food menu, the sandwich, which can be served hot or cold, includes roasted vegetables, pesto and houmous.