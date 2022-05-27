Fundraising campaign launched to support Andy Robertson’s AR26 charity

A SCOTS software company has launched a fundraising campaign to support footballer Andy Robertson’s AR26 charity.

ClassForKids, the online booking and management platform for kids activity clubs, has donated £1,000 to the charity.

The charity – set up by Scotland captain and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson – provides support to kids and young people in five regions across Scotland.

This support includes free football sessions, life-changing experiences and mentoring opportunities for young people.

The ClassForKids team raised £1,000 for AR26 at the Glasgow Kiltwalk in April.

Areas currently covered include Inverclyde, North and Glasgow South, Dundee and North Ayrshire.

ClassForKids CEO Nikki Th’ng said: “The work AR26 do is quite clearly in line with ClassForKids values, in supporting children to take up more exercise, helping with their mental health and everything around their setup and ethos.

“We have been involved in this partnership for a while now which has been really successful and long may it continue as we move forward.”

“As a larger business, we are constantly looking for people to inspire us. Working with kids club owners, organisers and charities motivates our team to continue the work we are doing to support club owners and others.

“We are not just looking to continue existing partnerships but are always on the lookout for new partnerships, too.”

Working alongside AR26 Charity this summer, ClassForKids is seeking support to elevate the funds with a prize draw.

The company says proceeds will be crucial in helping provide young people with the same chances and fun-filled experiences, regardless of their circumstances.

Amidst the current cost of living crisis, they hope this campaign will provide much-needed support to families across Scotland.

Amanda Nisanci, Head of Partnerships at AR26 said: “At present, we bring free football to approximately 350 6-16 year olds across Scotland every week.

“By 2023 we want to be engaging in the region of 1,000 beneficiaries each week with the ultimate goal to be giving every child in Scotland the chance to play football outwith school in a safe, engaging, fun and inspiring environment.

“We pride ourselves on the on and off the pitch education and engagement being of equal importance, immersing ourselves in the communities we deliver.”

Prize draw tickets start at just £1 per ticket, with prizes including a Liverpool shirt signed by Andy Robertson, a pair of football boots signed by Andy, a £100 cinema voucher and a brand new iPad.

Available to UK entrants only, entries can be made at ar26-fundraiser.rallyup.com.