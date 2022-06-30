Scotland Women rugby team to benefit from new £144k funding

THE Scotland Women rugby team is set to benefit from Scottish Government funding to prepare for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this year.

The team is to be awarded with £144,352 in addition to the £220,000 being made available by Scottish Rugby.

The team are to commit this new funding to enabling the 36-strong squad to train full-time as part of an 11-week preparation camp for the tournament, which begins in 100 days.

The funding will also be used to underpin a promotional campaign to inspire young players in Scotland through the team’s involvement in the global competition.

The funding is set to be put towards a full-time training camp for the Rugby World Cup. Photo by M. Cooper on Unsplash

Sports Minister Maree Todd said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the players to compete at the highest level and to showcase elite women’s sport.

“I am immensely proud of what the team have achieved so far and am very pleased that we are able to support them financially to represent Scotland at the top level.

“The players have made huge commitments and sacrifices and I look forward to watching and supporting them later this year.

“These women will be role models who motivate, promote and inspire others to participate in sport and physical activity.”

Scottish Rugby’s Head of Women and Girl’s Strategy, Gemma Fay, said: “We are delighted the Scottish Government recognises the significance of our qualification for the RWC 2021 (playing in 2022) and the benefits it will bring to the country.

“Our recently launched Women & Girl’s strategy highlighted the need to capitalise on the success of major events by linking our players with their communities, as well as continuing to raise the profile of females in rugby in Scotland and attract new players and fans.

“The funding received by the Scottish Government will not only support the team’s preparation but allow us to amplify our work in this area.”

Scotland Women captain, Rachel Malcolm, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the funding and support that the Scottish Government has provided to the Scotland Women programme.

“It is a hugely exciting year for women’s rugby and the support that has been announced today will be fundamental in allowing us to train and reach our potential during the Rugby World Cup.”

The Rugby World Cup 2021 (played in 2022), will be played from 8th October to 12th November and Scotland kick off their campaign on 9 October against Wales.

The sixth Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week will take place from Monday 3rd October – Sunday 9th October 2022 with the theme being Visibility and Partnerships.