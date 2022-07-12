3 Next-Level Sauna Accessories You Must Consider

Towels, sauna hats, and thermometers are so from the 1990s. Sure, these sauna accessories might be nice but in 2022, they’re not the best thing since sliced bread. What is the best thing since slides bread?

Well, in this blog post, I explore three of the game-changing sauna accessories we offer as Clearlight Infrared Saunas. These sauna accessories include red light therapy, salt therapy, and vibrational therapy.

Photo by HUUM on Unsplash

Welcome to the future:

Red Light Therapy Inside The Sauna

Red light therapy uses LED lights to emit a combination of red and near infrared light. And, unlike using an infrared sauna, in the case of red light therapy that light is non-heating.

Many people don’t know that red light therapy offers a wide array of health benefits that don’t overlap with the benefits you get from spending time inside a sauna. In other words, red light therapy and infrared saunas offer health benefits independently from each other.

Here’s why using red light therapy is generally extremely supportive for your health, as it:

Lowers excess inflammation

Increases sleep quality

Boosts workout recovery and athletic performance

Is beautifying to the hair and skin

Reduces stress and anxiety

Counters pain many different common types of pain, such as osteoarthritis and lower back pain

Supports oral health

Gives you more energy at the cellular level

And you know what?

Clearlight® Infrared Saunas is currently the only company offering red light therapy that’s heat resistant and usable inside a sauna. In turn, you can enjoy the health benefits of both modalities at the same time, without having to spend any extra time inside a sauna.

Next up, the second accessory:

Professional-Grade Salt Therapy For Saunas

Secondly, we offer the highest-quality professional but consumer-grade

“halotherapy” or “salt therapy” products for use inside a sauna. Our device is called the HALOONE™.

In salt therapy, you use a machine to aerosolise salt which then enters the air. The air thereby contains minerals in the same way that ocean air does. That air containing small particles of salt then enters your air and has many different types of biological effects there (4).

For instance, salt therapy helps break down excess mucus buildup in your nose and airways. Viruses and bacteria can build up in that mucus over time, and cleaning it with aerosolised salt makes all the difference in the world.

The salty air, moreover, also helps people improve their lung function in some instances. Dry airways are also prevented, as are the side effects of allergies and sinusitis.

Once more, you can use salt therapy during your sauna sessions. With the HALOONE™ you only have to insert a cartridge to enjoy the benefits.

Next up, there’s the third and last next-level sauna accessory:

Vibration Resonance Therapy (VRT) To Further Enhance Healing

This “Vibrational Resonance Therapy” or “VRT” product is very hard to imagine for many people. The easiest way to conceive of these benefits is that of a purring cat sitting on your lap.

Sound and vibration, when supplied at the correct frequency, can induce very deep relaxation in the human body.

Let’s explore that concept some more:

Just like a nearby highway or factory can be very stressful on the human body, sound and vibration that are not too loud is actually supportive of human health. Relaxing music and the purring cat I talked about earlier are examples.

Once more, Clearlight® Infrared Saunas offers a product you can use directly in your sauna, further augmenting the benefits you receive. So, overall, you can combine these three products to dramatically upgrade your sauna experience.

Conclusion: Upgrade Your Sauna Accessories

Sure, a sauna hat might be nice but we’re living in 2022. Fortunately, sauna technology is evolving and Clearlight® Infrared Saunas is found right in the middle of that evolution. We offer sauna accessories that truly redefine the entire experience, with red light therapy, salt therapy, and vibrational resonance therapy!

References

[1] Mussttaf RA, Jenkins DFL, Jha AN. Assessing the impact of low level laser therapy (LLLT) on biological systems: a review. Int J Radiat Biol. 2019 Feb;95(2):120-143. doi: 10.1080/09553002.2019.1524944. Epub 2019 Jan 7. PMID: 30614743.

[2] de Freitas LF, Hamblin MR. Proposed Mechanisms of Photobiomodulation or Low-Level Light Therapy. IEEE J Sel Top Quantum Electron. 2016 May-Jun;22(3):7000417. doi: 10.1109/JSTQE.2016.2561201. PMID: 28070154; PMCID: PMC5215870.

[3] Chung H, Dai T, Sharma SK, Huang YY, Carroll JD, Hamblin MR. The nuts and bolts of low-level laser (light) therapy. Ann Biomed Eng. 2012 Feb;40(2):516-33. doi: 10.1007/s10439-011-0454-7. Epub 2011 Nov 2. PMID: 22045511; PMCID: PMC3288797.

[4] Clearlight Saunas UK. 3 Outstanding Salt Therapy Benefits: The Science Of Salt Therapy For Health. Narrative Literature Review Of Salt Therapy Beneifts