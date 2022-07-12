Scots artists set to showcase studios in week-long Fife festival

DOZENS of Scots artists are set to welcome visitors to their studios as a week-long art festival prepares to get started.

More than sixty artists will open their studios as Largo Arts Week kicks off on Saturday July 16th in Fife’s “Robinson Crusoe” village of Lower Largo.

The third annual Largo Arts Week runs from Saturday July 16th – Sunday July 24th and will showcase art, concerts, free gigs and talks with crime novelists Sir Ian Rankin and Val McDermid each featuring in “an audience with” session.

The festival will also feature appearances by folk musician Rab Noakes, Americana R&B guitarist Brooks Williams, international sculptor David Mach, singer and broadcaster Richard Jobson and children’s illustrator Jill Calder.

Sculptor David Mach (L) and singer and broadcaster Richard Jobson (R) are two of the names appearing at Largo Arts Week. (Image supplied with release by Big Partnership)

A total of 66 artists will be exhibiting in 36 homes and studios, which will be open to the public throughout the week.

Lower Largo is famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe.

Val McDermid and Sir Ian Rankin will take part in events in the village’s Crusoe Hotel, being interviewed by Richard Jobson, who also hails from Fife.

The Crusoe Hotel will be the main ‘hub’ for the Festival with the Upper Largo Hotel and community café The Aurrie as other key venues.

Festival director Andrew Stenson said: “It’s shaping up to be a fantastic week of art and music and we hope there is something for everyone in the programme with the combination of internationally-known artists and writers along with local artistic talent.”

Key highlights of the festival will include Scots folk music legend Rab Noakes and Georgia-born guitarist and songwriter Brooks Williams in a gig at community venue, The Aurrie.

Opera singer, soprano Charlotte Whittle, will also give a recital at the community venue.

Illustrator and calligrapher Jill Calder, whose work has featured in children’s picture books, hospital murals and global advertising campaigns, will stage a Children’s Workshop at the Community Library.

Lower Largo’s harbour, next to its historic pier, will be the location for an open-air free concert for the community on Friday 22nd July, featuring a retro 80s band

Local bands Astral Suns, Longway, The Passing Stages and The Best Dressed Blues Band will be playing in a series of free gigs at the Upper Largo Hotel.