Scots start-up powers first zero-carbon performances at festival

A SCOTS start-up has powered the first zero-carbon performances at a festival in Scotland thanks to its innovative generator.

PlusZero successfully powered the Islands Stage at the International HebCelt Festival with its zero-emission generator, powered by green hydrogen produced in the Western Isles.

The Harris-based start-up’s generator is powering performances throughout today, in a first for the HebCelt Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

HebCelt celebrates Scottish traditional music and culture, but the festival has recently turned its efforts to lessening carbon emissions and its environmental footprint.

HebCelt is celebrating its 25th anniversary in this year’s iteration of the festival. (Image supplied with release by Message Matters)

PlusZero’s generator is powering the Festival’s Islands Stage in the main arena for the duration of the event, providing zero-emissions energy for 12 different acts.

This marks the first time a festival in Scotland has ran a full stage consecutively for the duration of an event on green hydrogen.

PlusZero, launched in 2021 by founder David Amos, specialises in the production and operation of green hydrogen.

In April, PlusZero powered up its green hydrogen production facility at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Creed Park, Stornoway, in a major progression for the company’s ambitions to transform the Western Isles into a leader in clean energy production.

Utilising a process known as electrolysis, PlusZero generates green hydrogen from surplus electricity produced by local onshore renewable power from the Western Isles.

The green hydrogen is then used to power the company’s innovative combustion-engine based generator.

Founder and Managing Director of PlusZero, David Amos said: “PlusZero’s clean power generator will save 3 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the three days of the HebCelt Festival.

“This is a small step on the journey to removing the 800 million tonnes of carbon that is emitted every year by the diesel generators used to power the UK’s outdoor events sector – but it’s a hugely significant one.

“I am delighted that PlusZero has been able to support HebCelt in powering the Festival’s first zero-carbon moments using green hydrogen that has been produced here in the Western Isles.

“Over the 25 years that the Festival has been in operation it has been forward-looking in its approach towards the precious island environment.

“I am grateful to HebCelt and the artists for allowing PlusZero the platform to demonstrate the potential of this truly green energy technology.”

Alasdair Allan, MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar said: “The use of green hydrogen for powering HebCelt’s Islands Stage over the festival is a hugely positive and significant step in moving towards achieving Net Zero.

“This marks an exciting moment in the industry’s efforts to decarbonise live performing, helping the HebCelt Festival to save three tonnes of CO2 emissions this weekend.

“I look forward to seeing how this kind of innovation can continue to be built upon in the months and years ahead to help Scotland achieve our vital emission reduction goals.”

Caroline Maclennan, HebCelt Festival Director said: “We’re grateful to EventScotland whose funding made the partnership with PlusZero possible.

“It has resulted in a festival world first with one of our stages hosting 12 artists over three days, all powered by green hydrogen.

“We are delighted with this sustainable evolution in providing our power needs and surely many more events will benefit from working with PlusZero in the years to come.”