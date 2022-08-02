A TINY ROOM which has been described by the landlord as “everything one person needs in small doses” is up for rent at an eye-watering £900-per-month.

The landlord, known as Ahmad, claims that the ‘little studio’ in Hammersmith, West London, comes furnished – however, listing images show not even a sofa in sight.

One of the photographs show bespoke mahogany stairs leading to a tiny bed area – where lodgers will have to crawl into the tight space.

The tiny London flat. (C)Ahmad

A square has been cut out of a wooden frame above the bed area – meaning the lone renter would be able to peek over into the small shower and toilet area behind.

An electric radiator sits on the exposed brick wall alongside a normal sized window which sits just inches from the floor.

In the ‘kitchen area’ a fridge freezer and camping stove above is shown next to a sink.

There does not appear to be any space for a wardrobe or much storage in the cosy space.

The landlord has just listed the miniscule apartment on SpareRoom and is also asking for a £1,000 deposit.

The listing reads: “A small apartment, suitable for one person who doesn’t need too much room for storage.

“The room has everything one person needs in small doses.”

There is no disabled access, no parking available or garden with the property and potential renters will also have to pay for bills too.

House-browsers have taken to social media to express their shock at the pricey room.

One said: “Christ alive, that’s more than my rent, I live in a four-bed terrace in the Midlands and I think it’s ‘a bit pricey’.”

The property was listed to rent for £900 per month. (C)Ahmad

Another wrote: “You need to report this listing, the brick wall is single skinned which is classed as an inhabitable room.”

A third commented: “Tell me a rental is from London without telling me it’s from London.”

A fourth added: “£900 a month? That’s more than my mortgage. Someone is seriously cashing in. This is appalling.”

While one person said: “How depressing.”

The average in London now stands at a whopping £1,846 per month, an increase of 14.9% compared to last year.