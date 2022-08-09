REVIEW – Jenny Bede – The First Pregnant Woman In The World

RATING: 3/5

SOME would say you can’t squeeze nine months of emotion into an hour-long Fringe show – but they would be wrong.

Jenny Bede manages to recount the whole extremely erratic journey of her pregnancy in just under an hour and provides some really, rather good songs while she’s at it.

The whole show hinges on her mentality as she navigates being the first pregnant woman in the world and all the stresses that come with that.

Jenny Bede’s musical talent shines through in her newest Fringe show.

She provides some good, if a bit cliched, laughs along the way, but her real strength is her original compositions.

Intermittent musical numbers break up the comedy show into sections.

Songs like White Woman With a Buggy and The First Pregnant Woman leave the audience in stitches, making her talent for music hard to miss.

The songs are really the star of this show and provide a light humour to the proceedings that may otherwise be a bit much.

Jenny was clearly a little nervous but that can be forgiven, considering that this was her first show of the Fringe.

A few forgotten lyrics here and there only add to the humour of the whole situation.

These songs combined with Jenny’s hilariously cringy mum dancing really work to create a bizarre but funny hour.

A very small and (maybe a little too) intimate show becomes very conversational with the audience being involved on a few occasions and Jenny working her charm to make everyone feel relaxed and included.

Stories about giving herself an STD and her recent ADHD diagnosis are maybe a little too personal, but they do provide some genuinely good comedy.

A great Fringe show all things considered, with plenty of charm and good humour, Jenny Bede’s The First Pregnant Woman In the World is definitely one to see.

