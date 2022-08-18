3 budget car options to consider with the rising cost of living

One thing that you probably won’t need us to tell you, is just how dire the situation surrounding the cost of living is right now, for a very significant proportion of the population.

Nor is the car market exactly immune to all this; indeed, it was recently reported that more than a third of in-market car purchasers had decided to delay buying, as a consequence of escalating living costs.

Photo by Peter Trones on Unsplash

So, if you’re on the lookout for a new car right now, what can you do to mitigate at least some of the impact? Well, you could consider a different car make or model to the one you might have initially had in mind. Indeed, according to the aforementioned research – which was carried out by What Car? – some 40% of buyers have done exactly that.

If this describes your situation, and you’re presently browsing a lower-priced end of the car market than you may have previously considered, here are three suggestions for car models that you could take a look at.

Ford Mondeo

Such has been the stellar rise of SUVs and crossovers in recent years, it might be easy for some of us to forget that the venerable Mondeo – the first version of which was launched way back in 1993 – has only very recently ceased production in Europe.

So, as we are talking about the budget end of the car market here, how well does the Mondeo square up as an affordable used-car option in 2022?

The short answer is: perhaps surprisingly well. Performing our own search for the various car options under 3,000 pounds online, we found a 2009 1.8-litre Edge TDCI five-door model on sale with, in the words of the dealer, “lots of extras, electric windows and mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls”. There were about 124,000 miles on the clock, and the price was a mere £2,500.

This particular example was a Mk3 car, production of that model having begun in 2007 and continued through to 2014.

As Auto Express’s Richard Dredge has previously said: “The third-generation Ford Mondeo was a brilliant machine that offered a spacious cabin, excellent equipment levels, strong engines and an impressive driving experience.”

Kia Picanto

What if you have more money available to spend on something built slightly more recently than an over-decade-old Mondeo, or you have your heart absolutely set on buying a new car?

Well, in that case, you might have reason to take an interest in Kia’s Picanto city car. It came out on top in a recent Auto Express rundown of the cheapest new cars available in the UK, the magazine quoting an £11,810 asking price for a basic 66bhp 1.0-litre model in ‘1’ trim.

There are obvious drawbacks in taking such a ‘I want my next car to be new at all costs’ approach, and if your budget is this restricted (as it is for so many of us right now), you might need to carefully ask yourself whether it may be a better idea to look to the used market.

Still, judged on its own terms, the latest Mk3 Picanto is a well-regarded car, Auto Express having previously given it a four-star rating on the basis of its positive driving experience, spaciousness, and sound build quality.

Dacia Logan MCV

Staying with the new – or at least not-too-used – market, what if you really need something super-affordable that also has a similar amount of boot space to a Ford Mondeo Estate? Well, you might be tempted to look at a Dacia Logan MCV, which scores highly on sheer cheapness and practicality, but not so much in terms of joy.

The cheapest variants of the Logan MCV really are extremely basic, although after doing a quick online search in August 2022, we found used models from 2015 priced as low as £4,500.

Still, the Top Gear team weren’t lying when they said the Logan MCV was “essentially a [Dacia] Sandero with a corridor affixed to its hindquarters.” The same review pointed out that even the basic Logan Access model at least came with a 75bhp 1.0-litre engine, ABS and power steering, so “it’s not a total prison-cell-on-wheels”.

In practice, taking a look at the Dacia Logan MCV might simply convince you of the wisdom of spending your hard-earned money on something a bit more sophisticated. Still, it is an example of just how low you can go in the used or new car markets, while still getting a serviceable vehicle at a time when motorists’ budgets are under greater pressure than ever.

There you have it – just three car models that could be worth your consideration during a challenging time for the management of most people’s costs. Good luck with your search for a great deal!