SHOCKING images show the brutal aftermath of a car plummeting 30ft from a historic Scots bridge.

One 46-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the incident in East Linton, East Lothian last night which left the vehicle in complete ruins.

The driver “remains stable” in hospital and police enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing whilst the road remains closed.

The Toyota plummeted 30 feet to the ground. Credit: Jonathon Fowler

The shocking images show an overturned white Toyata Yaris which has been totally decimated after tumbling from the bridge built in 1560.

Overturned, the roof of the vehicle lies on top of an array of the bridges brick and rubble whilst the front of the vehicle is barely hanging on to the main body of the car.

One image from above reveals the masses of bricks and rubble lying beside the totaled Toyota whilst some of the vehicles’ innards float in the River Tyne.

The brutal crash has left a gaping gap in the 462-year-old bridge wall which seems to be at least eight foot wide.

The police are investigating how the crash happened. Credit: Jonathon Fowler

The wall has now been cordoned off with large orange barriers and red and white tape following the car plummeting off the bridge.

Speaking today a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a single car crash on Station Road, East Linton, around 11.30pm on Wednesday, 17 August, 2022.

“A 46-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash and the road remains closed.”