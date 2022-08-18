Nurse struck off after kissing “vulnerable” care home resident

A NURSE has been struck off after being found guilty of a string of sexual assaults, including kissing a “vulnerable” care home resident.

Jonathan Reyes, admitted seven counts of sexual assault during a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex, in October last year.

The 55-year-old committed his crimes between March and October 2019 whilst employed at Boscombe Lodge Care Home, Southend-on-sea.

During this period he sexually assaulted four members of staff and even kissed one “vulnerable” service user when she fell backwards onto him.

Jonathan Reyes admitted to seven counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that Mr Reyes gave his victims “constant unwanted attention”, leaving them feeling anxious and uncomfortable.

The former nurse was found to have grabbed his victims by the waist without consent.

Despite admitting to his crimes, the carer avoided jail after being handed a 23-month custodial sentence suspended for 24 months.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel said that there was no remorse shown by Mr Reyes, who said he no longer wanted to engage with the process that he should be struck from the register.

Following a one day hearing on Monday the NMC’s panel ruled to strike Mr Reyes from the register.

Providing details of the charges the panel wrote: “On 19 December 2019, Mr Reyes was arrested on suspicion of five accounts of sexual assault.

“Between March and October 2019, while working at the Home, Mr Reyes was said to have sexually assaulted four members of staff and was witnessed kissing an elderly female resident.

“Mr Reyes was convicted on 25 February 2021 and 11 August 2021, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 x 7.”

On making their decision, the panel said: “There has been no evidence before the panel of any insight, reflection or remorse from Mr Reyes in respect of his actions, and nothing to demonstrate that he has an understanding of the impact his actions could have had on colleagues, patients, the public and the wider profession.

“The panel considered that there has been no change in the level of risk, as Mr Reyes has disengaged with the regulatory proceedings and there is no evidence that he has made any attempts to address his actions.

“The panel also noted that Mr Reyes’ actions involved a vulnerable patient. The panel considered that there remains a risk of harm to the public and a risk of repetition.

“Balancing all of these factors and after taking into account all the evidence before it during this case, the panel determined that the appropriate and proportionate sanction is that of a striking-off order.

“The panel considered that this order was necessary both to protect the public and to mark the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession, and to send to the public and the profession a clear message about the standard of behaviour required of a registered nurse.”