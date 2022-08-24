Cloud busting: Tech firm knew something good would happen

Cloud business experts deliver best ever results following bold restructuring

GROWING software firm Eureka Solutions has notched up a 15% increase in turnover following a restructuring of its cloud software business.

The East Kilbride-based business software company saw turnover reach £5.25m in its latest financial year, a significant jump on the preceding year’s £4.8m, which was a previous company highpoint.

That growth has also seen the firm expand staff numbers, while winning significant new business in the sport, gaming, clothing and online retail sectors.

David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions, said: “These are great numbers and reflect a real buzz around our company at the moment. Investment in our people is really paying off.

“We started out the financial year by undertaking a restructure of the company into separate divisions. The clarity and focus that has given to our teams has been brilliant.

“There’s no doubt that our business has also benefitted from the changes in working practices which came about as a result of the pandemic. Those continue to give us a favourable tailwind.

“However, the main reason we are seeing this growth is down to our employees. They are delivering excellence across sales, client relationships and technical solutions. That is what is bringing in more business.”

Headcount at Eureka Solutions increased from 62 to 72 across the financial year to May 31. With further growth expected, the firm will be stepping up its graduate recruitment programme. It says the new divisional structure also gives staff clearer progression paths.

Under the new divisional structure, Mr Lindores has oversight of the arm which delivers the globally renowned business software package, Oracle NetSuite. Eureka Solutions has one of the largest and most technically proficient NetSuite teams in the UK.

The firm’s experts really get to know their clients, assessing the bottlenecks and blackholes in business management data and software tools, then configuring and implementing an Oracle NetSuite solution which will transform the fortunes of a business by giving managers instant access to real-time insights – from anywhere. Clients range in size from £5-£250 million turnover enterprises but its flexible approach means Eureka Solutions also supports start-ups and smaller businesses.

Among a slew of recent big-name clients to have used Eureka Solutions to deploy NetSuite are the virtual reality games designer, nDreams, St Andrews Links Trust, which has just delivered golf’s 150th Open Tournament, and fast-growing sportswear brand, The Gym King.

Meanwhile Gillian Livingstone, the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, oversees the longest-established area of operations, delivering solutions related to the global-leading accountancy software, Sage. Eureka Solutions has been named “Sage Developer of the Year” five times.

As well as Sage, this area of the business incorporates development and delivery of the firm’s proprietary software integration tool, Cloud Data Exchange. This is seen as an area of huge growth potential for Eureka Solutions, particularly in the fast-growing ecommerce arena.

The ingenious tool delivers huge time and efficiency savings, by allowing a host of well-known software packages and platform to “speak” to each other, particularly in sharing vital data from ecommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento with accounting packages like Sage, Xero and QuickBooks.

Ms Livingstone added: “While we have been incredibly busy delivering our most successful year ever, we’ve also laid the groundwork for a host of exciting developments which will come to fruition within months.

“We have well developed plans which will see us rebrand one of our offerings, we’ll dramatically enhance our graduate programme and we will be significantly upgrading our already very robust data protection credentials. We certainly are not resting on our laurels.”

That pipeline of activity also has the firm projecting that turnover will increase for the current financial year, with a target of £5.8m set out.

Eureka Solutions has helped more than 3000 businesses to better manage clients, finances, internal teams, supply chains and processes.