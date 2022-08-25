RATING: 3/5

CAPTAIN Breadbeard Productions brings its second show to the Fringe this year with An Idiom’s Guide to the Galaxy.

The show – much like their other – is a pun, music and skit-filled-hour, only this one is aimed at older audiences.

Gameshows feature throughout and audience participation is welcomed and encouraged.

The stepfather-son duo Dave Watt and Nick Surridge fill their hour with an impressive display of linguistic knowledge, coming up with a huge number of idioms.

They have an idioms facts section where they explain the origins of certain idioms in an interesting and funny “what gets my goat” section in which Nick essentially just lists the things that upset him, in good humour.

Nick Surridge and Dave Watt are the creators of An Idiom’s Guide to the Galaxy. (C) Captain Breadbeard Productions

Coincidentally, I only know that “what gets my goat” comes from when goats were kept with racehorses to keep them calm, getting someones goat would make the racehorse unsettled and run badly, because I attended their show.

I am both educated and amused.

The pair are witty and have clearly thought this show through to a great degree.

A number of their bits are met with a good chortle from the whole audience though one or two are missed.

They were helped out by uproariously loud laugher in the front row, but regardless they could do with polishing the show a little.

Regardless, each section of the show is supported by the previous, creating some continuity and some interestingly shaped humour often bent to fit the idiom mentioned.

A few musical numbers sneak their way into the show as well in a display of creativity that keeps things light and refreshing.

The pair are quick on their feet and deliver a good show with enviable energy, well worth a watch for any linguistic enthusiasts.

