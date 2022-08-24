RATING: 4/5

GANESH and Cydney’s Clinic opens at [email protected] to offer us a cure for lovesickness this Edinburgh Fringe.

Doctor Ganesh and Nurse Cydney lead this cabaret show.

These “professionals” pledge to take us on a journey of shameless self-love and discovery.

They explain their treatment by uncovering personal traumas and singing original songs.

This cabaret show is a feel-good, original and shameless performance. (image provided by Liver & Lung)

Cydney is transparent, queer and irrevocably hilarious. She unlinks taboo from sex through scandalous lyrics and unapologetic comments.

Doctor Ganesh, a cliché repressed homosexual, takes the wheel with sexy moves. He explores the importance of loving yourself exactly the way you are.

His enthusiasm on stage engulfs the meaning of cabaret. Unfortunately, it can sometimes become a double-edged sword.

His fervour makes him speak too quickly and stridently at times, making it a little difficult to understand him in certain scenes.

However, their outrageous gowns, in-your-face performances and audacious interaction with the audience make their show a one-of-a-kind experience.

What is most admirable about the cabaret is how clear it is to see their enjoyment on stage. They are natural performers who are an absolute blast to watch throughout the runtime.

The hidden gem of the show is its pianist. Hidden behind the performance, he leaves no doubt on whether he is a gifted musician. A key piece to making the puzzle work.

Liver & Lung can be commended for what is a truly uncensored, lively performance.

It’s a must-see for those looking for an evening which rules off-limits out of your vocabulary.

You may not walk away with the cure for heartache, but you certainly walk away with the steps to self-love.

