REVIEW – Twilight Theatre Company – The Golfer

RATING: 4/5

THE Golfer is a fast-paced comedy fantasia from Twilight Theatre Company bringing quick scene changes and equally quick-witted humour to this years Edinburgh Fringe.

It follows the story of Flynn, an everyday guy who skips work to play golf.

Struck by lightning he’s thrust into a mad world of detectives, talking testes and operatic audaciousness.

Twisting and turning, a dream-like feel is lent to the story of Flynn’s resulting coma as quick changes of scenery and wacky encounters fill the rest of the play.

Endlessly witty and a little confusing at times, The Golfer is definitely not a story about golf.

The Golfer is a crazy, comedic journey through the subconscious of an every day man. (C) Twilight Theatre Company.

Quick dialogue and amusing characters abound throughout this wild adventure through Flynn’s subconscious.

Creators Brian Parks and Margarett Perry have done themselves a great service with this production, with no small mention for the actors who brought it all together so wonderfully.

Endlessly amusing and silly, the play still manages to maintain an intellectual but fun feel throughout.

A few songs throughout only add to the skill on display by the actors, the tooth fairy’s ballad being a particular favourite of mine.

Whist split between a tale of trauma, a dark comedy, a rambling meander or a comedic masterpiece, The Golfer promises to be fun-filled and hilarious, and it delivers.

Some odd and a bit obvious effects take away from the performance a bit – actors doing lighting themselves with torches from the side of the stage somewhat distracts from the main performance.

A little larger of a cast could have helped do each of the many, many characters better credit but the few actors present only prove their own skills further in changing so quickly from one character to the next.

All in all a funny, well written and truly ridiculous play well worth getting a couple tickets to go see at this year’s Fringe Festival.

