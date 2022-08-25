REVIEW – Flo and Joan – Sweet Release

RATING: 5/5

FLO and Joan have brought Sweet Release to the Central Roxy as part of the Edinburgh Fringe to give people their musical comedy fix, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Combining comedy and music is a promising concept, and Flo and Joan do it so well with their somewhat clashing bubbly and sarcastic personalities, and their musical talents.

Flo and Joan have had multiple sell-out tours and appearances, including Live at the Apollo. (C) Matt Crockett.

The show is filled with music and vocals including the use of drums, bongos and the keyboard, and stories involving the likes of alien boyfriends and their love of Dolly Parton and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The show was kicked off with a song called “I’m going to get a fringe” – a fitting reference to the hosting festival.

The duo then moved on to speak about their experiences with online dating and how it is “the most dehumanizing thing you can do as an adult”, in their words.

By talking about online dating, they then opened the door to audience participation and asked members of the audience how they met, leading to a song which went down a treat – all about the friends they don’t like and why.

This segment of the show made it clear to see which part was the funniest for the audience as the pair talked about not liking certain friends because they’re on Facebook or because of their avid spitting.

It was a genius segment with many of the reasons they included in the song proving commonplace in everyday life, leaving many people relating to their plights.

The audience participation continued throughout the show as they asked people if they ever played a part in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in school, which then led on to a story of playing a dead goat in the show.

Though all these comedy stories were so clever, and impressively written, it’s important to mention just how captivating and catchy the songs were too.

They were the type of songs that find yourself tapping your feet or bopping your head to – they were fantastically written, and hilarious to boot

The onstage chemistry is clear as day for these sisters.

The amount of talent they both hold through their comedy, vocals and music is so distinct throughout Sweet Release, and they deserve every ounce of praise that they have received.

