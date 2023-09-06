A HILARIOUS video shows a Scots comedian stealing his own Fringe poster as a “memento” after performing almost 60 shows in 25 days.

Fearghas Kelly had been prepping for his final show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival when he decided he wanted to “mark the occasion” by pilfering his own poster board.

The 29-year-old had coughed up £33 for the advertisement board on the Mound in the city centre, only for it to end up covered by a handrail and bird poo.

Nevertheless, video shows Fearghas, from Glasgow, getting his money’s worth by sauntering up to the poster in broad daylight with a pair of nail clippers and scissors in hand.

Fearghas explains: “It’s the final day of the Fringe, so obviously I’m going to steal my own poster.”

The camera zooms in on the poster which appears to be placed snugly behind a metal railing, with the top half of Fearghas’ face peering out from the poster with his show name, Tip of the Ice-Fearg.

Fearghas continues: “You might remember it from a previous video. It’s got a big pole over it. Great.

“I worked it into my show.”

The clip cuts to a view from the back of a filled room during one of Fearghas’ shows, with the audience laughing as Fearghas fumes: “There’s a f***ing pole over half the title.”

The clip then cuts back to Fearghas on the Mound as he hilariously pulls out a nail cuticle set, joking: “Anyway, I really need to cut my nails, so I found this fabulous manicure set.”

He opens up the manicure set to show a pink velvet-lined interior filled with scissors, clippers, a cuticle pusher and more.

He jokes: “I don’t think anyone who cuts their nails with scissors should be afforded basic rights but I figured they’d come in handy.”

Fearghas then boldly begins to cut the zip ties holding up the poster using the tiny pink scissors, hilariously commenting: “Just the one bit of bird s**t.”

He then clips off more zip ties and begins to pre-emptively pull the poster before realising there’s one last wire to cut.

At last, Fearghas pulls the board out from its metal prison and the camera zooms in on the poster as he triumphantly announces: “There she f***ing is.”

He whips the poster underneath his arm and sets off, walking past tourists along the Royal Mile as he voices over: “And that’s how you take the power back.”

The camera then shows St Giles Cathedral as he randomly adds: “You know, that’s where they put The Queen when she died.”

The clip then cuts back to Fearghas’ show as seen before, revealing that he has brought the poster along with him, integrating his heist as part of a sketch for his final show at the Fringe.

Pictured: Fearghas with the stolen poster. (C) Fearghas Kelly

Fearghas beams on the stage as he lifts up the poster and declares: “There it is. It’s f***ing mine now.”

The audience cheers as he adds: “Thirty quid? You think I was going to turn that down, let that go into a skip?”

Fearghas took to social media to share the video on Tuesday (29 AUG), writing: “I stole my own poster.”

Speaking to Fearghas today he said: “I was performing my first solo show, Tip of the Ice-Fearg, at Hootenannies at The Apex Grassmarket, which is what the poster was advertising.

“I also had Stragglers; a late-night split-bill show with Erin McKinnie for the Scottish Comedy Festival at the Waverley Bar.

“On top of some shorter spots around Edinburgh, I did 59 gigs in 25 days, never had a night off and performed at least twice a night on all but one date of the festival.

“I plan to be in my bed until Halloween – not because I’m tired, I just get really scared.

“It was my first time doing a show on my own at the festival, and I really wanted to mark the occasion with one of those big outdoor posters.

“I looked into how this was done and, in the end, I spared no expense…and went for the cheapest option.

“The bigger ones stretch into the hundreds – some well over a thousand – so £33 was good for me.

“I was so excited to see my name up in cardboard and skipped up the Mound to see it in person. There was a pole covering half my title.

“I was initially quite annoyed until it clicked that this was something I could moan about on stage for the entire month.

“It always got a good laugh which I gradually resented more and more.

“Why did I steal it? £33 is a lot of money, I wanted the memento of my wee professional milestone, and this just couldn’t survive in a skip (if you can’t see me, I’m pointing to my own face).

“I have every faith I would have been responsibly recycled into a lateral flow test or a Kinder Bueno wrapper but I couldn’t bear the thought of half my face being repurposed into the inside of a council bin lid, for example.

“So, my poster has come back to Glasgow with me, and I don’t quite know what to do with it. Maybe I’ll frame it and hang it in my bathroom.

“Whatever I do, I need to remove all the bird faeces that’s on it, so I really should take it out my kitchen.

“I’m really delighted with how my whole month went.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much and progressed a lot as an act with all that stage time now under my belt and hope this is something I can demonstrate as I return to gigging around the country.

“Only one show had to be pulled – Stragglers on the 9th – and that was because a man pulled what everyone believed to be a real gun on the brilliant Ralph Brown who was performing immediately before us, which is fair enough.

“The cancellation, I mean, not Ralph having a gun pulled on him.”