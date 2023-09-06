ALAN Brazil has slammed the idea of a throuple after his co-hosts raised the topic on TalkSport yesterday, saying that “the world’s gone mad”.

The long-time presenter was hosting TalkSport Breakfast alongside Shebahn Aherne and ex-Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor yesterday when the former raised the topic of a three-way couple.

Despite boxer David Haye being perhaps the most famous example after being in a series of throuples – including one with Saturdays singer Una Healy – Brazil was left thoroughly unimpressed.

The hilarious clip begins with Shebahn turning to Alan Brazil and saying: “Throuples.”

The 64-year-old seems nonplussed with the word, asking: “What’s that?”

Shebahn then takes a breath before looking at her screen to explain clearly the notion of a throuple.

She says: “A throuple is where three people decide to have a relationship it may vary between different throuples as to what the exact agreements are in some situations.

“There is a closed throuple where they are exclusively within three people – so say you and Jill and whoever you invite into your partnership.”

The former Ipswich striker however, has no intention of entertaining Shebahn saying: “Don’t be stupid.”

Undeterred, fellow Scot Shebahn continues to probe for an answer asking: “Would you not?”

She is cut off by Brazil who exasperatedly repeats himself stating: “Don’t be stupid.”

However, sensing that there is a chance to wind up her fellow Celtic supporter, the co-host continues to enquire about throuples.

Shebahn begins to smile and asks: “What if Jill came to you and said ‘Alan, I’ve met someone, the gardener down the lane who gardens naked is fit’.

“’I’d like to invite him into our couple, and we become a throuple’.”

The presenter and Agbonlahor both then begin to chuckle as Brazil explains exactly what he would do if that situation arose.

Brazil looks them both in the eyes and claims: “Do you know what I would do? Get out my passport and head to [London] City airport, viva Espana.”

Shebahn sensed an opportunity to wind-up Alan Brazil and asked about throuples. Credit: TalkSport

Aware that Brazil has no intention of discussing the topic, Shebahn decides to come clean as to why the topic is being discussed.

She says: “David Haye does it, that’s why we’re talking about it this morning because it’s in The Sun today.”

Unimpressed, Brazil offers a scathing put-down of the boxer saying: “He’s had too many punches to the side of his head.”

Agbonlahor interjects having remained quiet for most of the discussing, asking: “Are you really against it, Al?”

Brazil turns to face the former Villa striker with a withering reply: “What? Oh listen to lover boy over here.”

This leads Shebahn to enquire whether Agbonlahor would ever entertain the notion of a throuple.

The former Aston Villa captain offers a wry smile along with his explanation saying: “I don’t mind it, me.”

Brazil seems to have come to the end of his tether and says: “Away you go, I’m not even talking about this – the world’s gone mad.”

However, keen to sway his friend, Agbonlahor states: “But Al, sometimes though when you’re lying on the sofa Shebahn, you’re having a nice cuddle sometimes you’ve got an arm free haven’t you?

“So I’m all for it me, I don’t mind it.”

Host Brazil isn’t for it and leans towards his mic bringing his pal back to reality says: “Gabby you’ve got seven kids.”

This leads to the studio bursting into laughter before Agbonlahor asks Shebahn whether she could entertain another partner.

However, the Glasgow born radio host reveals her hands are full, saying: “No I couldn’t, I just don’t have the energy for one husband to manage never mind -.”

She interjects herself as her thoughts turn to who would get to pick the partner and what gender they would be.

She says: “That’s the thing, who gets to choose what the gender is as well?”

But Brazil is finished with the conversation stating: “Don’t go there, not on this show. I’m not doing it – get lost.”