A SHOCKING video shows a couple caught in an X-rated tryst in broad daylight – just feet from the window of a hotel bar.

Charlie Oxley was enjoying a drink with his partner at their hotel in Manchester at the weekend when his afternoon beer was disrupted by a randy pair right outside.

The 25-year-old couldn’t believe his eyes as the man and woman stood against a wall right outside the hotel window seemingly pleasuring each other.

The video begins with Charlie sitting with a bottle of Peroni, facing his girlfriend and blissfully unaware of the ensuing action occurring over his shoulder.

However, noticing that his giggling partner has started recording he spins around whilst asking: “What are they doing?”

The camera zooms into the couple outside the hotel as the woman leans against the structure and the man leans into her, with the couple seemingly simultaneously sexually pleasuring one another.

The randy couple were apparently caught in the act. Credit: Twitter/Charlie Oxley

The woman, dressed in a blue shirt and black leggings, shuts her eyes with mouth open as her bushy-haired, gilet-wearing companion holds her with his left hand and appears to be busy with his right.

The anonymous woman then opens her mouth in apparent ecstasy whilst hotel guests can be heard murmuring their disapproval.

Charlie shared the video to social media on Saturday, writing: “Just having a quiet beer in hotel and Mrs says look behind you for some Asian content in Manny, absolutely outrageous 4:30pm.”

The clip received thousands of likes with many viewers quick to comment on the illicit tryst in full view of the public.

One joked: “Hagrid and Cho Chang deleted scene.”

Another added: “Spinning some decs.”

A third replied: “Never too early.”

Another commented: “Man’s rubbing like it’s the genie’s lamp.”

A fifth quipped: “He’s feeding the horse a few sugar cubes.”

Although sexual activity in a public place isn’t illegal, if it is witnessed by two or more members of the public there is a chance that the person could be charged with outraging public decency.