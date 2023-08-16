A HILARIOUS video shows a stubborn Scotsman and his cone-carrying dog bringing a taxi on an Edinburgh road to a complete stop.

Jill Stark was out and about in the Scottish capital when she spotted a man walking his dog through the throngs of tourists on the roads of the Royal Mile.

The 47-year-old was left in stitches as she watched the man and his pooch, bizarrely carrying a yellow traffic cone, facing off against a taxi driver fuming at the man for ambling down the middle of the road.

Video shows the man meandering through a crowd of people, clutching his dog’s lead as his black and white companion carries a small yellow traffic cone in its mouth.

Seemingly bewildered by what she was seeing, author and journalist Jill laughs as she says: “What’s going on here? This dog is just carrying a traffic cone.”

The clip then cuts to the man, still with his pooch, standing in the middle of the cobbled streets of the Royal Mile, seemingly arguing with a taxi driver who has been brought to a halt in front of him.

Whilst the majority of the argument is unintelligible, the driver can be heard shouting “Move out the road” as the dog-walker seems to stand his ground.

Jill then commentates: “The guy with the dog and the traffic cone is holding up the traffic.”

An unidentified man off-screen then adds: “Scottish experience.”

Jill chuckles and jokes: “This is the most Edinburgh thing that I’ve ever seen.”

The man can then be seen slowly walking on in front of the taxi before quickly turning round and grabbing a metal barrier, dragging it in front of the driver to block his path.

The man then shouts something at the driver as an astounded Jill says: “Oh mate, you can’t do that, oh no! Oh, this is bad, this is not good, I just don’t know.”

The infuriated taxi driver then leaps out of his car, shouting something inaudible at the man and his dog as he pulls the barrier back out of the way.

Jill then laughs as she adds: “I suppose if you’ve got a dog with a police traffic cone in his mouth, it’s probably a bit of a situation.

As the driver returns to his cab, the man then hilariously pulls the barrier back out again, blocking the path of the taxi once more, before wandering onto the pavement with his dog.

The driver, shaking his head, then climbs back out of his car and calmly moves the barrier again, staring the man down as he does so.

Jill, now in stitches, says: “Oh my God, Scotland just keeps on Scotland-ing.”

In a final act of troublemaking though, the dog-walker then decides to take the cone out of his dog’s mouth, placing it down in front of the taxi as the driver climbs back in.

However, the dog appears to have tired of the man’s mischief-making this time, picking the cone back up right before the driver angrily steps back out the car, as his owner laughs at the chaos he’s created.

Jill shares the video to social media earlier this month with the caption: “Welcome to Edinburgh. The most Scottish thing you’ll see today.”

The clip has since received over 4,800 likes and more than 140 comments from users left howling at the man’s pettiness.

One user commented: “Scotland just keeps on Scotland-ing haha great line.”

Another wrote: “Therein lies the difference between Edinburgh & Glasgow, in Glasgow, that’s a square go inside 30 seconds.”

A third added: “That dog is very lovely, and the guy is actually pretty friendly too.”

Another said: “Dug was like ‘wanty go hold up traffic the day for a laugh get a wee cone pure cause havoc’. Owner – ‘aye mon let’s go’.”

Speaking today Jill said: “I was just wandering down the High Street when I saw this guy with his dog carrying the traffic cone which I thought was cute.

“I saw him up at the Esplanade. Then as I was walking down High Street I saw him again, in the middle of the road, holding up the traffic, as you can see from the video.

“The taxi driver was getting frustrated but it seemed like just a bit of fun as he kept moving the barrier to block his path.

“It went on for a while, he’d move the barrier to block the taxi then the driver would get out and move it away and then the guy put it back and so it went.

“Eventually one of the volunteer tour guides (the people in red jackets) intervened and shooed him away. Somebody asked me if it was a Fringe act but it definitely wasn’t.

“One of the tour guides told me the guy with the dog is pretty well known around town.”