REVIEW- Reginald D. Hunter- Bomb Shuffleur

Rating: 4/5

REGINALD D. Hunter an established and well know comedian comes to the Fringe again this year to deliver an hour of great stand up.

Reginald pulls no punches with this show taking on both American and British stereotypes.

An American who’s been in the UK for 25 years his show revolves around the social and political differences of our two countries.

Not much changed from his usual material and style this year but not much needs to.

Reginald is ruthless in his pursuit of the Tory party and Donald Trump going after the right-wing politicians of both nations.

Reginald D. Hunter is a social satirist and political commentator. (C) Kash Seff.

He tackles subjects that other comedians may be unwilling to, commenting on the biggest recent scandals and managing to walk the thin line without being too outrageous.

A skill we’ve come to expect from this expert in social satire and observational comedy.

Reginald covers Megan Markle, stupid Presidents and Prime ministers, Bill Cosby (not so recent), his arguments on twitter with randomers, Phillip Schofield and more.

Reginald is truly hilarious and relatable, a great storyteller that regales with stories from his life and political commentary, he has a gift for making the everyday funny.

His set was enjoyed by the whole audience with not a single joke failing to get a laugh.

He has a friendly and warm stage presence that infects the audience from early in his show, his delivery is gentle and friendly helping to relax the whole audience, which contrasts in the perfect way with the charged material he delivers.

Reginald sees himself and other comedians as “social comedic detectives” looking at the world from a different angle and finding the funny way to see things.

He admits to secretly seeing himself as the one that takes on “cold cases” the cases other social comedic detectives wont, as he puts it “dangerous cases.”

It’s hard not to agree with this, Reginald covers material that many might take offence from or see as distasteful, but he does it so well.

A great comedian well worth catching at this year’s fringe, get tickets to his last show while you still can.

