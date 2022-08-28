REVIEW- Night Owl Shows- The Tina Turner Story

Rating: 5/5

AS THE lights dim, there is barely a second rest before Cleopatra Higgins, who impersonates Tina Turner, brings everyone to their feet.

Higgins accompanied by a remarkable band of musicians and two chorists puts on a phenomenal display of flair and dazzling talent.

Her staging, silver shining dress, and magnetic dance moves build up the mix that is an absolute laudable tribute to the queen of rock and roll.

Cleopatra Higgins displays “dizzying” talent in this Tina Turner Tribute show. (C) Night Owl Shows.

As we hear Turner’s hits from rolling in the river to what’s love got to do, you will not be able to take your eyes off the stage. Nor will you want to.

The musician fills up the room with her voice and had my hair raised with her electric cover of private dancer.

She leaves everything on the stage demonstrating how she belongs behind a microphone.

The lights blend with different songs to make the show a true spectacle. An outstanding show any way you slice it.

Brief narrations of Turner’s life divide the show. Narrations which in turn are supported by Higgin’s timely comical comments. These give the show her personal twist, making it ever more so inviting.

Although there’s only one queen of rock and roll, she can certainly be proud of her performance.

The Tina Turner story is simply the best!

Whether you are a follower or not, you surely don’t want to miss this tremendous display of talent before the fringe ends.

