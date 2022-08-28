REVIEW- Chelsea Birkby- No More Mr Nice Chelsea

Rating: 3/5

FRINGE first timer Chelsea Birkby makes a good first impression this year with her show No More Mr Nice Chelsea.

Focusing on her want to become a bit meaner and less innocent this chuckle inducing autobiographical show covers Chelsea’s university years and what led her to saying, “No More Mr Nice Chelsea.”

She can make a joke out of anything from her younger self’s naive innocence to the musical influences the Black-Eyed Peas had on her life, from crazy frog to mental health.

Chelsea is a Leicester Square New Comedian of the year finalist. (C) Chris WR Cox.

She jokes at her own expense often which, whether intended or not, gained her my sympathy for early in the show.

She’s a charming comedian, despite her best efforts to be the opposite.

She goes into some detail about the personal issues she’s faced in her life, from poor mental health to uncomfortable experiences with older men.

She jokes early on in her show that it may be a bit bold to “rebrand for her debut” but she does an excellent job of it, trying a little too hard to be nasty and still coming off as charming is quite a skill.

The new and rebranded Chelsea focuses on sex, drugs and rock and roll in her set but in a hilariously off meta way.

Get a ticket now to support Chelsea as she makes her debut fringe run.

