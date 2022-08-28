REVIEW- Pierre Novellie- Why Can’t I Just Enjoy Things?

Rating: 4/5

PIERRE Novellie returned to the fringe this year bringing with him what was supposed to be his 2020 Monkey Barrel Fringe appearance, Why Can’t I Just Enjoy Things?

Pierre sees most things as a 6/10 and spends the show trying to work out why he sees the world in such a different way to everyone else, with most things to him being “just fine.”

As he does so he employs anecdotes about fish blood, ‘the piss goblin’ Charles Dickens and more in a hilarious display of intellectual observational comedy.

Pierre’s 2022 YouTube special, Quiet Ones, has amassed over 80,000 views since being uploaded in January. (C) Karla Gowlett.

He goes after Gen-Z for their overemployment of hyperbole and covers his frustrations with people who just seem to enjoy things too much.

A long-winded recounting of the thought process that brought him to the question “is fish blood salty” is a particular highlight of his show, it’s long meandering and slightly random structure is hard to follow but is structure none the less and adds some continuity to his set.

This as well as it just being hilarious to see the inner workings of this history obsessed comic’s mind.

Pierre’s intellectual material combined with his very eloquent vocabulary and sophisticated delivery lends him the mature and elegant style of a comic that’s been doing this for decades.

He has a magnetic stage presence, it’s hard to take your attention off the man as he confidently powers through his hour-long set.

He’s had plenty of time to work on this show, and it shows.

Pierre Novellie is a must see this fringe join him to dissect his issues with enjoyment at Monkey Barrel Comedy Club before he sells out.

